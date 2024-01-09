Back-to-school demand helps Shoe Zone profits march ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Back-to-school demand helps Shoe Zone profits march ahead

By Press Association
Shoe Zone said it would continue to refit and relocate stores over the year ahead (PA)
Strong “back-to-school” demand for footwear helped retailer Shoe Zone hike annual profits by nearly a fifth.

The high street chain, which has 323 shops across the UK, said pre-tax profits jumped by 19.1% to £16.2 million over the 12 months to September 30.

It notched up a 3.9% rise in sales across its stores, having overhauled its estate under a programme that saw it shut 72 sites, open 35 new shops and revamp 15 outlets to a new-look format.

The group said it would continue to refit and relocate stores over the year ahead, with plans for more “hybrid and big box” large stores, which are located in retail parks.

It so far has 42 big box stores and 93 hybrids and ultimately plans to increase these to around 100 and 200 respectively.

Online sales jumped by 17% to £30.9 million over the year, pushed higher by strong trading through Amazon, according to the firm.

Chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Shoe Zone had a very positive year, with strong and consistent results throughout the key trading periods, particularly in the second half, with strong peak summer and back to school trading.

“We continue to accelerate our store refit and relocation programme and to drive our digital strategy on the back of these solid set of results.

“The hard work completed to reduce costs, streamline operations and accelerate investment, positions us well for the year ahead.”