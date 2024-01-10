Housebuilder Persimmon cautions over ‘highly uncertain’ 2024 as election looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housebuilder Persimmon cautions over ‘highly uncertain’ 2024 as election looms

By Press Association
Housebuilder Persimmon said it sold a third fewer homes last year than in 2022 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Housebuilder Persimmon said it sold a third fewer homes last year, but surpassed its own expectations as demand picked up towards the end of 2023.

The York-based nationwide builder said property market conditions were likely to remain uncertain this year despite mortgage rates starting to ease.

The company reported 9,922 new home completions over 2023, down 33% from 14,868 in 2022.

Nevertheless, it came in ahead of previous guidance of 9,500 finalised sales for the year.

Persimmon said it saw a “sustained” rise in interest in its homes throughout the year from the lows hit during the final quarter of 2022, in the fallout of the Government’s mini-budget which sent mortgage rates soaring in the lead up to Christmas.

But demand remained lower than previous years thanks to higher interest rates which have driven up the cost of borrowing.

House prices
The removal of the Government’s Help to Buy scheme contributed to lower demand for new homes in 2023, Persimmon said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The removal of the Government’s Help to Buy scheme also contributed to lower demand among first-time buyers, Persimmon said.

The housebuilder said its average selling price for a private property increased by about 5% to £285,770, up from £272,206 the previous year, reflecting the mix of developments and type of houses it put up for sale.

It comes as mortgage rates have been falling in recent months, with large lenders such as Barclays and Santander announcing cuts to their available rates this week.

Persimmon’s chief executive Dean Finch said the firm “performed well in challenging market conditions”, with sales rates “relatively robust” over the year.

“We have successfully balanced our need to control costs, whilst investing in the business to position it for sustainable growth when conditions improve,” he said.

Nevertheless, the company said it expects conditions in the property market to remain “highly uncertain” during 2024, particularly for first-time buyers and as a general election looms in the UK.

Property experts have suggested housing market activity can slow ahead of an election while voters wait for the outcome and to see which policies are outlined.

Russ Mould, investment director for AJ Bell, said: “Persimmon is right to be cautious about the outlook, saying that market conditions will remain highly uncertain this year.

“No-one knows with certainty how the Bank of England will act with interest rate policy.

“Furthermore, the upcoming UK general election could cause a few wobbles in the market if buyers and sellers sit on the sidelines waiting to see which rabbits are pulled out of the hat by the winning political party before committing to a transaction.”

But he added there are “tentative signs” that hopes of borrowing costs coming down is encouraging more people to think about buying a home.