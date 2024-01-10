Bar chain Nightcap reports record revenues despite train strikes and inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Bar chain Nightcap reports record revenues despite train strikes and inflation

By Press Association
Cocktail bar company Nightcap has reported record amounts of revenue (Nightcap/PA)
Cocktail bar chain Nightcap achieved record revenues in the latter half of 2023 despite challenges posed by train strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.

The company, led by former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham, witnessed a 40.9% increase in revenue of £32.7 million during the latter half of 2023 compared to £23.2 million in the first half of the year.

Nightcap, which owns 46 bars across the UK, reported its highest monthly revenue in December 2023 in its nearly three-year history as punters flocked to its bars over the Christmas period.

Ms Willingham said it was “very welcome news” as 2023 was a “volatile year” as the cost-of-living crisis, inflation and rail strikes “severely” impacted her business.

Sarah Willingham
Sarah Willingham, Nightcap chief executive officer (Nightcap/PA)

She said: “I could not be prouder of the entire Nightcap team as we continue to build the UK’s leading premium bar group.

“To achieve half-yearly growth of 40.9% in revenue and 11.9% growth on a like-for-like basis for the important, four-week Christmas period is a monumental effort.

“2023 has been a volatile year, particularly in terms of the macro-economic impact on the hospitality sector.

“The cost of living crisis, inflation and rail strikes have significantly impacted our business and therefore it is very welcome news that the majority of rail workers have reached an agreement to end the rail strikes.

“It is also positive news that inflation is getting under control, which is expected to result in interest rate cuts in 2024.”

The boss said she hopes this will improve its customers’ disposable incomes in 2024.

The company added it expects to benefit from its fresh management team and improved systems in the new year.

Ms Willingham explained: “We are a much larger business with the team and foundations in place for the next stage of growth.

“We have set ourselves up to maximise our long-term potential. I am so proud of what we have achieved and am very excited about the future of Nightcap.”