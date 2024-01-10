The Gym Group to double rate of new openings in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Gym Group to double rate of new openings in 2024

By Press Association
The Gym Group has said it will open more gyms in 2024 (The Gym Group/PA)
The Gym Group has said it will accelerate the opening of gyms this year amid a jump in membership numbers.

The low-cost gym business said it saw “positive” momentum from early in 2023 continue through the rest of the year.

It told investors on Wednesday that its average number of members grew by 8% to 872,000 for the year, compared with 808,000 in 2022.

As a result, revenue for the full year to December 31 increased by 18% to £204 million, as it also benefited from increased demand for its more premium membership package.

During the year, The Gym Group opened six new sites, as well as closing two of its gyms. However, this came after the business opened a record number of gyms – 28 – in 2022.

The Gym Group chief executive Will Orr
The Gym Group chief executive Will Orr said the company is focusing openings towards more urban locations as it continues its growth plan (The Gym Group/PA)

Chief executive Will Orr told the PA news agency it is focusing openings towards more urban locations as it continues its growth plan.

“We are going to double our openings this year against the six we opened in 2023,” he said.

“There are really good opportunities for us when it comes to high-quality new sites and we are continuing to work on our pipeline.

“We are looking for a good proportion of these to be urban residential sites, including Greater London.

“We will be opening a site on Oxford Road in Manchester, and that is a core type of area where we see opportunities.”

Analysts at Investec said the company’s membership numbers for the past year and debt levels were both better than they had predicted.

The brokerage described the new update as a “strong set” of figures.

Shares in the company were 0.6% higher on Wednesday afternoon.