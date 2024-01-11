Social media users report losing £75m to financial scams in one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Social media users report losing £75m to financial scams in one year

By Press Association
Good Money Guide founder Richard Berry warned would-be investors to carry out careful research before parting with their money (Tim Goode/PA)
Good Money Guide founder Richard Berry warned would-be investors to carry out careful research before parting with their money (Tim Goode/PA)

Social media users caught in financial scams lost nearly £75 million to fraudsters in the space of a year, figures suggest.

Data obtained from Action Fraud under the Freedom of Information Act by the Good Money Guide website showed users of six popular sites made 3,597 reports of scams in 2022.

These were:
– Facebook with 1,193 reports made and a total £32.6m losses claimed
– Instagram with 1,857 reports and £13m total losses
– YouTube was mentioned in 231 cases with a total of £10m
– LinkedIn 109 reports and £8.4m
– TikTok 50 and £6.9m
– X formerly called Twitter 157 and £3.6m.

The total losses were more than double those reported across the same sites in 2021, when £31.5m was reported as stolen in 2,852 fraud claims, and up from £14.5m in 2020 across 1,828 cases.

Action Fraud is a self-reporting site and therefore the claims have not necessarily been verified by law enforcement.

The biggest single loss reported among the claims in 2022 was £4 million. In 2021 this was £700,000.

Reports were made on behalf of 24 children aged nine and under, and 593 children and teenagers aged 10 to 19. There were 210 involving users aged 70 to 99.

Good Money Guide founder Richard Berry said: “It’s easy to stumble across social media posts offering an investment opportunity that seems too good to be true, and in 99% of cases, that’s exactly what it is.

“It’s staggering to think that in just one year UK consumers have lost £75 million to financial scams and fraudsters on social media.

“It’s time that the platforms took a long hard look at the material they’re allowing online, as too often they are being used as a hunting ground by scammers preying on the unwary.

“The criminals often go to great lengths to make their scams look credible – sometimes even ‘cloning’ legitimate investment platforms.

“These will typically look almost identical to the real thing, apart from a small difference in the URL. Needless to say when unsuspecting investors deposit funds into one of these fake websites, they never see them again.

“Something is going seriously wrong if children under 10 can be conned by these despicable money-grabbing scammers.

“If you’re looking to invest, make sure you’re dealing with a trustworthy, FCA-regulated company and do plenty of careful research before you take the plunge.

“There is never an urgency to investing, and if you feel under any pressure, or if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.”