Asset managers turned back on people and planet in 2023 voting – campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asset managers turned back on people and planet in 2023 voting – campaigners

By Press Association
Asset managers have been criticised for their voting on environmental and social shareholder resolutions in 2023. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Asset managers have been criticised for their voting on environmental and social shareholder resolutions in 2023. (Danny Lawson/PA)

The world’s largest asset managers turned their backs on people and the planet when it came to voting at 2023 shareholder meetings, campaigners have said.

ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, analysed how the top 60 asset managers voted on resolutions aimed at making companies address their environmental and social impact.

In its Voting Matters report, the charity found that the proportion of votes supporting such measures was the lowest it has ever been since it first published the annual analysis in 2019.

The researchers found that in 2023 only 3% of assessed resolutions passed – down from 21% in 2021.

Of the environmental resolutions assessed, 3% passed last year compared to 32% in 2021, with investors like JP Morgan Asset Management, State Street Global Advisers and Baillie Gifford frequently voting against them.

ShareAction said this comes despite these firms having policies which claim they are working to protect the planet by achieving net zero emissions, leaving them open to claims of hypocrisy and greenwashing.

Meanwhile, on social resolutions, the report found a drop in majority support from 15% in 2021 to 4% in 2023, with large asset managers like BlackRock, Vanguard, Fidelity and State Street voting them down.

Among the resolutions these investors opposed was one asking the owners of high street retailer TK Maxx to report on human rights risks in their supply chain.

Claudia Gray, head of Financial Sector Research at ShareAction, said: “What we are seeing is asset managers turning their backs on people and planet on an unprecedented scale.

“Efforts to change urgent climate, biodiversity and social issues will face a steep uphill struggle if asset managers do not support them.”

The report ranked 69 of the world’s largest asset managers on how they voted on assessed resolutions at annual general meetings last year.

It then compared them to the asset managers’ policies and public statements, finding a clear distinction between the way European and North American asset managers voted in 2023.

The researchers found that European asset managers have a much better record of voting for resolutions protecting the environment, and human and employee rights, than their US counterparts.

In the UK, support hovers at around 64% on average, while US asset managers on average only voted for 25%.

The report also reveals the trend toward more responsible voting practices among European asset managers continues unabated with 88% of shareholder proposals on environmental and social issues supported on average.

However, support from BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard and State Street – known as the “big four” asset managers who have a massive influence on the companies they invest in – for environmental resolutions fell from 39% to 14% between 2021 and 2023 and support for social resolution fell from 29% to 13%.

A resolution at Amazon calling for an assessment of its workers’ union rights would have passed had the big four voted in favour, along with 68 other key resolutions, the analysis showed.

Ms Gray said: “This is the worst result we’ve seen from asset managers in recent years.

“Each day we see the impact of global warming with increased floods, fires and loss of the natural world.

“At the same time inequality is increasing, with many workers struggling to pay their bills while executives take increasing salaries and bonuses.

“The lack of support for key shareholder resolutions in 2023 is deeply concerning.

“It is even more worrying that some of the world’s largest asset managers are failing to support climate resolutions despite their public commitments to reduce carbon emissions.”

PA has contacted BlackRock, Fidelity Investment, Vanguard, State Street and JP Morgan Asset Management.

Baillie Gifford declined to comment.