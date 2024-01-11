M&S to hand more than 9,200 workers bumper share payouts as festive sales surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

M&S to hand more than 9,200 workers bumper share payouts as festive sales surge

By Press Association
Marks & Spencer has said more than 9,200 shop workers are set to get bumper payouts under a share scheme next month as it revealed a jump in festive sales (Charlotte Ball/PA)
Marks & Spencer has said more than 9,200 shop workers are set to get bumper payouts under a share scheme next month as it revealed a jump in festive sales (Charlotte Ball/PA)

Marks & Spencer has said more than 9,200 shop workers are set to get bumper payouts under a share scheme as it revealed a jump in festive sales.

The high street stalwart said employees – mostly customer service assistants – who put a typical £150 a month into its 2020 share save scheme will gain more than £10,000 when it pays out on February 1.

It comes after M&S said it starts 2024 with a “spring in our step” after sales jumped over Christmas and its food halls saw a record number of shoppers.

Like-for-like sales lifted 9.9% across its food arm, while comparable store sales were 4.8% higher in its clothing and home division in the quarter to December 30.

Some of the gains were driven by price inflation, but M&S said food sales by volume rose around 7% and it increased prices by less than the wider market.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said: “We enter 2024 with a spring in our step, but clear eyed on the near-term challenges.”

The group added a note of caution over the outlook: “As we enter the new year and 2024-25, expectations for economic growth remain uncertain, with consumer and geopolitical risks.

“We also face additional cost increases from higher-than-anticipated wage and business rates-related cost inflation.

“Nevertheless, the strong Christmas trading performance provides confidence that the results for the year will be consistent with market expectations.”

Details of the payout for workers in its share save scheme come after the group has enjoyed a resurgent performance on the stock market, boosted by strong trading under a turnaround that has been paying off.

M&S rejoined the FTSE 100 Index top tier of shares last August after a four-year hiatus thanks to big share gains.

Mr Machin said M&S plans to “up the pace” of its overhaul, ramping up its store changes and revamps, “doubling down” on measures to improve its supply chain and availability and to lower costs.

It is targeting a 1% increase in market share across both businesses.

The firm said its saw strong demand for its “Remarksable” food value ranges over Christmas, with sales up around 18%.

Across clothing and homeware, it said store sales rose 2%, while online growth reached 10.9%, adding it was left with less sale stock – down 6%.