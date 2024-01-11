Recruitment firm Robert Walters cuts 220 jobs as hiring slows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recruitment firm Robert Walters cuts 220 jobs as hiring slows

By Press Association
Global recruiter Robert Walters has axed 220 jobs amid a slowdown in the hiring market (Alamy/PA)
Recruitment firm Robert Walters has axed 220 jobs amid a slowdown in global hiring.

The London-listed company said it has reduced its total staff headcount to 3,980 from 4,200 at the end of September.

Robert Walters told shareholders on Thursday it has been impacted by  “continued challenging macro-economic conditions across many” of its markets.

Many firms have sharply reduced their hiring activity in recent months following increases to interest rates and wage inflation.

Rival recruiter Hays confirmed last week that it cut its workforce by around 600 roles worldwide to reduce costs due to the slowdown.

Robert Walters said its net fee income dropped by 13% to £91.4 million across the group over the final three months of 2023, compared with the same period last year.

It saw income drop 15% in Asia-Pacific, the company’s largest market, with a stronger performance in Japan helping to offset weakness in other markets.

It highlighted particularly “muted” conditions in Australia, where income was down 27%.

The firm also revealed that UK income slipped by 19% to £13.8 million for the quarter, as it highlighted a weaker performance in London compared to the regions.

Chief executive Toby Fowlston said: “Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions, the group has delivered a resilient fourth quarter, and full-year 2023 profit before tax will be in line with market expectations.

“I am very proud of our people and how we continue to work through this period of market uncertainty.

“We remain confident in the long-term structural drivers that underpin demand for our services.

“Our ongoing focus on productivity, our management of costs, and commitment to retaining core consultant capacity positions us well to capitalise on growth opportunities when conditions improve.”

The company said it is still on track to deliver a profit for 2023 in line with market expectations. Shares moved 3.8% higher in early trading as a result.