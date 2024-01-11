Profit expected to be ‘at top end’ of guidance range, says Taylor Wimpey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Profit expected to be ‘at top end’ of guidance range, says Taylor Wimpey

By Press Association
The housebuilder said it had ‘maintained a sharp operational focus’ throughout the year (Yui Mok/PA)
The housebuilder said it had ‘maintained a sharp operational focus’ throughout the year (Yui Mok/PA)

Taylor Wimpey said it expected profit to be at the top end of its previous guidance, but warned that the mortgage market “remains uncertain”.

The housebuilder said it had completed 10,848 homes during 2023, a reduction of 3,306 compared with the year before.

It expected operating profit to be “at the top end” of the guidance that was previously issued of between £440 and £470 million. But shares had fallen by 0.7% by around midday on Thursday.

“We are pleased to have delivered a full-year performance in line with expectations and expect to report full-year operating profit at the top end of our guidance range,” chief executive Jennie Daly said.

“Despite the difficult market conditions throughout the year, we maintained a sharp operational focus and delivered a good performance.

“Looking ahead, it is encouraging to see a reduction in mortgage rates, however in the short-term the market remains uncertain and the planning backdrop extremely challenging.”

Mortgage rates have soared over the last two years since the Bank of England started hiking its base rate from 0.1% in late 2021 to 5.25% today.

Taylor said it had entered the new year with a reduced order book, valued at less than £1.8 billion compared with more than £1.9 billion a year earlier.

But it said that customers had been showing interest in its homes since.

“Whilst too early in the year to gauge customer behaviour, we have seen good levels of enquiries so far this year and it is encouraging to see recent mortgage rate reductions which will improve affordability,” the company said.