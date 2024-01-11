Yorkshire Building Society launches five-year sub-4% mortgage rate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yorkshire Building Society launches five-year sub-4% mortgage rate

By Press Association
A sub-4% mortgage deal for people with a 25% deposit has been launched by Yorkshire Building Society (Mike Egerton/PA)
A sub-4% mortgage deal for people with a 25% deposit has been launched by Yorkshire Building Society.

The society said it has reduced rates by up to 0.65 percentage points.

Its deals now include a five-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.99% for people looking to buy a home or remortgage, with a 25% deposit. The deal has a £1,495 fee.

The society is also offering a two-year fixed-rate deal at 4.49% for people with a 25% deposit who are looking to buy a home or remortgage, also with a £1,495 fee.

And a five-year fixed-rate deal at 4.79% is available for home buyers with a 10% deposit, with no fee and £2,000 cashback.

According to financial information website Moneyfacts, across all deposit sizes, the average five-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate is 5.29%, while the average two-year fixed rate is 5.69%.

Fixed mortgage rates have been edging down amid falls in swap rates, which lenders use to price their loans.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said: “It is encouraging to see Yorkshire Building Society cut their mortgage rates this week. There have been more than 30 lenders cutting fixed-rate mortgages since the start of the year.

“Fixed mortgage rates are on the downward trend, so it has been a positive start to 2024 for borrowers. More lenders may well be looking to make some notable cuts in the weeks to come, to entice new customers, particularly as swap rates are down compared to this time last month.”

Ms Springall continued: “There are big expectations for mortgage rates to fall in the coming weeks and any vigorous repricing can provide better deals for borrowers desperate to refinance.

“Seeking advice to go over the true cost package of any deal is vital, so that consumers are not swayed by just the headline-grabbing rates.”

The Yorkshire’s mortgage product manager, Aidan Smith, said: “The markets have responded very positively to the surprise fall in inflation announced by the Office for National Statistics before Christmas and, as a result, we’ve seen significant falls in market interest rates since then.”

Many other lenders have marked the start of 2024 by cutting mortgage rates, including Barclays, reducing rates on a selection of products by as much as 0.50 percentage points across its residential purchase range.

Halifax, HSBC UK, First Direct and TSB are also among the lenders to have cut their mortgage rates as the new year has got under way.