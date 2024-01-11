John Lewis hires former director Peter Ruis to lead department store firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

John Lewis hires former director Peter Ruis to lead department store firm

By Press Association
John Lewis has appointed a new boss of its department store business (John Walton/PA)
John Lewis has appointed a new boss of its department store business (John Walton/PA)

John Lewis Partnership has brought former director Peter Ruis back to lead the group’s department store business.

Former Jigsaw boss Mr Ruis is set to become executive director of the John Lewis business from the start of next week.

The new executive director returns to John Lewis after around 11 years, having worked at the company between 2005 and 2013 in a number of roles, including buying and brand director.

Peter Ruis
Peter Ruis will start his new role at John Lewis on January 15 (JLP/PA)

More recently, he was chief executive of high street chain Jigsaw, managing director at Anthropologie and was most recently chief of Canadian book and lifestyle retailer Indigo.

Mr Ruis will take over the role from Naomi Simcock, who led the division on an interim basis for almost a year.

The partnership said she will take up a new role as operations director for John Lewis.

Ms Simcock took the interim role in February last year after the departure of previous boss Pippa Wicks, who stepped down amid reports of a culture clash at the top of the firm.

Sharon White, chairwoman of JLP, announced last year that she will leave the group, which also runs supermarket chain Waitrose, at the end of her tenure in early 2025.

Mr Ruis will be tasked with helping to drive the retail firm’s turnaround after it posted another loss in the first half of the latest financial year.

He said: “It’s a great privilege to return to the John Lewis Partnership after 10 years.

“The John Lewis brand is iconic, loved and trusted by millions of customers across the UK and I’m excited to lead the next phase of the transformation.”

Naomi Simcock
Naomi Simcock led John Lewis on an interim basis for almost a year (JLP/PA)

Nish Kankiwala, chief executive officer of the JLP, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Peter back to the partnership.

“He has a deep understanding of customers, brands and product from his 30-year career spanning a variety of major high street and online retailers.

“He also brings a clear and proven passion for the John Lewis brand and the Partnership model, and I have no doubt he will be integral to our future success.”

Ms Simcock said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed stepping in to lead John Lewis and working with Partners across the business to deliver the quality, value and service our customers expect.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to be part of the John Lewis leadership team, supporting our partners and ensuring our department stores and supply chain continue to deliver for our customers.”