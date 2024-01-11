John Lewis hires former director Peter Ruis to lead department store firm

John Lewis Partnership has brought former director Peter Ruis back to lead the group’s department store business.

Former Jigsaw boss Mr Ruis is set to become executive director of the John Lewis business from the start of next week.

The new executive director returns to John Lewis after around 11 years, having worked at the company between 2005 and 2013 in a number of roles, including buying and brand director.

Peter Ruis will start his new role at John Lewis on January 15 (JLP/PA)

More recently, he was chief executive of high street chain Jigsaw, managing director at Anthropologie and was most recently chief of Canadian book and lifestyle retailer Indigo.

Mr Ruis will take over the role from Naomi Simcock, who led the division on an interim basis for almost a year.

The partnership said she will take up a new role as operations director for John Lewis.

Ms Simcock took the interim role in February last year after the departure of previous boss Pippa Wicks, who stepped down amid reports of a culture clash at the top of the firm.

Sharon White, chairwoman of JLP, announced last year that she will leave the group, which also runs supermarket chain Waitrose, at the end of her tenure in early 2025.

Mr Ruis will be tasked with helping to drive the retail firm’s turnaround after it posted another loss in the first half of the latest financial year.

He said: “It’s a great privilege to return to the John Lewis Partnership after 10 years.

“The John Lewis brand is iconic, loved and trusted by millions of customers across the UK and I’m excited to lead the next phase of the transformation.”

Naomi Simcock led John Lewis on an interim basis for almost a year (JLP/PA)

Nish Kankiwala, chief executive officer of the JLP, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Peter back to the partnership.

“He has a deep understanding of customers, brands and product from his 30-year career spanning a variety of major high street and online retailers.

“He also brings a clear and proven passion for the John Lewis brand and the Partnership model, and I have no doubt he will be integral to our future success.”

Ms Simcock said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed stepping in to lead John Lewis and working with Partners across the business to deliver the quality, value and service our customers expect.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to be part of the John Lewis leadership team, supporting our partners and ensuring our department stores and supply chain continue to deliver for our customers.”