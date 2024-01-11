Dyson loses appeal in fight for £150m damages over vacuum cleaner labelling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyson loses appeal in fight for £150m damages over vacuum cleaner labelling

By Press Association
Dyson has lost an appeal over a damages claim worth 176 million euros (Dyson/PA)
Dyson has lost an appeal over a damages claim worth 176 million euros (£152 million), after the vacuum cleaner maker said it suffered losses as a result of empty-bag energy label testing.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) dismissed Dyson’s appeal against the decision not to grant it compensation in 2021, a decision which the company described as “perverse”.

The British technology giant had won a five-year legal battle against European Commission regulation over how vacuum cleaners were tested for their energy efficiency, which were carried out when they were empty and had no dust.

Dyson, which makes bagless vacuum cleaners, said the testing process was a “sham” because it did not reflect “real-life” use of the equipment.

It also argued the testing disadvantaged newer bagless models in comparison with bagged models, where the performance decreases as the bag fills up.

The rules were annulled as a result of Dyson contesting them and the contentious label was removed from vacuum cleaners.

But the firm, which was founded by billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson, sought damages of 176.1 million euros (£151.7 million) from the European Commission over allegedly losing out on sales because of the lack of distinction.

The claim was rejected by the General Court of the EU in 2021, leading Dyson to accuse it of accepting the Commission’s “tortuous and weaselly excuses to avoid accepting liability for its wrongdoing”.

However, on Thursday, the EU Court of Justice said it confirms that the Commission “did not commit a sufficiently serious breach of EU law”, and therefore dismissed the compensation claim.

New Dyson launched
Dyson said the energy labelling disadvantaged its bagless vacuum leaders (Dyson/PA)

In a statement, Dyson said the regulation “misled hundreds of millions of European consumers and caused Dyson to suffer £150m in lost sales and investment, plus significant legal costs in pursuit of justice.

A spokesperson said: “The fact Dyson won its case makes today’s judgment on damages all the more perverse.

“As has been established, the Commission knowingly used a label that had the effect of misleading consumers over the true performance of vacuum cleaners for years.

“This judgment sets an unfairly high bar for manufacturers harmed by the European Union’s illegal acts, allowing its institutions to escape proper accountability.

“By refusing to compensate those harmed, it is giving a green light to others who seek to undermine lawful competition.

“The ruling must be baffling for consumers across Europe who were so badly misled by this regulation. The Commission knew the label was a sham, yet forced it on consumers anyway.”