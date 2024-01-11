FTSE closes down as retail and bank stocks struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE closes down as retail and bank stocks struggle

By Press Association
Shares closed down in the City on Thursday (Nick Ansell/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 continued on what has so far been a pretty miserable start to the year for the blue chip index.

Marks and Spencer led the index lower after it did not update its full-year guidance despite what one analyst called a “solid” set of figures in the third quarter.

“While the retailer was able to deliver a 10.5% increase in sales for its food business and serve a record number of customers, it also warned of the effects of higher than anticipated wage and business rate costs,” said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

The FTSE 100 fell 75.17 points, or 0.98% to end the day at 7576.59. It means that in the year to date the index has given back about 2% of its value.

“It’s been a negative session for markets in Europe with the FTSE 100 once again struggling for gains, slipping to three-week lows in the wake of the US CPI reading, and some warnings about fourth quarter bank results,” Mr Hewson said.

Barclays and Lloyds banks were both in the bottom five performers on the FTSE during the day.

“The banking sector has proved to be the main laggard with today’s weakness accelerating in the wake of warnings from Barclays that the final three months of this year were challenging for its investment banking division due to a lack of volatility.”

By the close of play Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.88%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had ended down 0.57%.

In New York, a little after European market close, the S&P 500 was trading down 0.69%, while the Dow Jones was 0.53% lower

On currency markets, the pound was trading 0.15% lower against the dollar at 1.2724 and had risen 0.00% against the euro at 1.1613.

In company news Tesco said that its profits are likely to be higher than previously expected after it tried to keep customers from switching to rivals Lidl and Aldi.

The company said that like-for-like retail sales had risen 6% in the six weeks to January compared to a year ago.

Retail-adjusted operating profit is expected to reach £2.75 billion in the year, up from a previous forecast of £2.60-2.70 billion.

However, shares in the company closed down 1.27%.

Elsewhere, Premier Inn owner Whitbread said that its accommodation sales rose 11% in the three months to the end of November.

The hospitality company said that it is doing better than other low-cost rivals. Shares rose 2.34%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: Whitbread, up 82p to 3,632p; Rentokil, up 6.1p to 420p; Diageo, up 28p to 2,815.5p; Anglo American, up 16.6p to 1,839.8p; and BAE Systems, up 8p to 1,163.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: Marks & Spencer, down 14.4p to 263.3p; Barclays, down 7.06p to 145.58p; WPP, down 30.4p to 729p; Rolls-Royce, down 12.2p to 297p; and Lloyds, down 1.75p to 45.24p.