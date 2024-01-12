Boots owner faces shareholder call to ensure all employees paid real living wage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boots owner faces shareholder call to ensure all employees paid real living wage

By Press Association
The group has called for a living wage to be paid to all employees (Mike Egerton/PA)
The owner of Boots is facing calls from shareholder activists to ensure all their employees are paid a real living wage.

The Shareholder Commons, who campaign for responsible investment, filed a resolution at US firm Walgreens Boots Alliance ahead of the company’s annual general meeting on January 25.

Shareholders are being urged to vote for the proposal, which requests the board and management establish company wage policies designed to provide workers – both permanent employees and contractors – with the minimum earnings necessary to meet a family’s basic needs.

The text of the resolution said the measure is also aimed at “protecting its diversified shareholders’ portfolios from economic harm that arises from low wages and inequality”.

The activists claim that starting wages for Walgreens’ lowest paid workers in the US fall well below a living wage, citing the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) living wage calculator.

They argue that while “poverty wages” might increase profits in the short-term for individual companies, they damage the returns of investors’ diversified portfolios in the long run.

The Shareholder Commons proposal, which is supported by UK charity ShareAction, also relates to Boots as a company owned by Walgreens.

It comes amid speculation that the American parent company might be looking to sell the British pharmacy chain to fund its expansion into new areas domestically.

ShareAction is calling for investors to use their voting rights at Walgreens to push for a real living wage for all its 51,000 UK employees.

Boots currently pays customer service employees an hourly rate of £10.42 – the legal living wage nationally – with the rate increasing to £10.90 after six months in the role.

The £10.90 rate aligns with the 2023/24 national rate from the Living Wage Foundation, which independently calculates “real living wages” based on the cost of living in the UK.

In inner London, a Boots customer service employee is paid a higher rate of £10.95, which increases to £11.95 after six months in line with the Living Wage Foundation’s London rate.

However, ShareAction said the company should pay all employees the foundation’s real living wage from their first day and that the London living wage should apply to all stores in Greater London as well.

Daniel Howard, head of good work at ShareAction, said: “It’s a no-brainer for investors to vote in support of this resolution.

“This resolution will ensure Boots shop staff are paid a decent wage from day one to live on.

“Tackling increasing growth in inequality isn’t only in the interests of poorly paid workers, but investors themselves, as it positively impacts our economy as a whole.”

The charity added that given the current economic uncertainty, it advocates for companies to ensure workers have future security by committing to pay the foundation’s living wage in the long-term.

The Government’s new legal living wage will increase to £11.44 an hour in April.

Meanwhile, the Living Wage Foundation has given employers until May to adjust wages to meet its new rates of £12 nationally and £13.15 in London for 2024/25.

Boots said it pays the vast majority of its team members above the living wage and that the firm is currently reviewing all its pay rates for April as part of its annual pay review, with plans to announce them soon.

A spokesperson said: “Boots UK pays its people fairly and competitively and in line with or above the national living wage.

“In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes pension contributions, an annual discretionary bonus or Christmas gift payment and team member discounts.”

Walgreens declined to comment but has recommended shareholders vote against the resolution in its proxy statement ahead of the AGM.

It said: “The Board does not believe that establishment of the requested wage policies as set forth in the stockholder proposal is necessary or the optimal use of Company resources.

“Additionally, establishing and complying with such a policy detracts from the holistic approach that we use to offer competitive wages and benefits for our team members.

“Our board strongly believes we currently take appropriate action to consider the issues raised in the stockholder proposal.”

In the text of the resolution, the activists said this assertion is “manifestly false” and that the company fails to acknowledge or comprehend the differences between living wages and competitive wages.

They added that while Walgreens has made progress in improving its team members’ pay and compensation to the extent that it maximises its own success, the proposal “deals strictly with the economic interests of its shareholders and corporate activities that undermine those interests”.