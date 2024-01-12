Flutter and 888 set to report results amid US listing and takeover rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flutter and 888 set to report results amid US listing and takeover rumours

By Press Association
Flutter owns Paddy Power which sponsored the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Two of the UK’s biggest gambling companies will present a set of results next week as they both potentially go through periods of big change.

FTSE 100 listed Flutter, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, will put forward its last trading update on Thursday before its shares start trading in New York, something it hopes can help the company tap into funding from the US market.

Meanwhile, its London rival 888 is reportedly batting away approaches from potential suitors and will update markets on Wednesday with its full-year results.

Analysts are expecting 888 to report revenue of £1.71 billion and adjusted pre-tax profit of £26 million during the year.

According to a Sunday Times report in December, 888, which owns the Mr Green and William Hill brands, last summer rejected a bid worth about £700 million from Playtech, another London-listed gambling company.

888’s market value on Friday was just under £360 million. So, alongside any results on Wednesday, investors are likely to be keen to hear about any other bids that might have been made for the business. Whether or not they will hear about that remains to be seen.

Flutter will take its shares to the US markets on the last Monday of January.

The company has said that its New York Stock Exchange listing will not impact its inclusion in the FTSE 100. It simply wants to recognise the fact that about 40% of the company’s revenue now comes from the States.

US investors will be familiar with the company’s FanDuel subsidiary which offers bets on the biggest US sports leagues, horse racing and online casinos.

“Flutter’s FanDuel is a familiar brand to many US domestic investors,” Ivor Jones and Douglas Jack at Peel Hunt said last month.

“The shares offer them exposure to a fast-growing, local market leader with a cash cow international business. We expect increased demand and solid trading to drive up the shares.”

At the time, the Peel Hunt analysts upgraded Flutter’s shares from hold to buy, saying that they expect the company’s shares to reach 16,000p. They were trading at about 12,800p on Friday.