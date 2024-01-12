Economic figures and Yemen attacks help lift FTSE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Economic figures and Yemen attacks help lift FTSE

By Press Association
The index rose 48.34 points, or 0.64%, to end the day at 7,624.93 (PA)
The attack on Houthi forces by the US and UK militaries overnight and a better-than-expected economic performance for the country’s economy were credited with lifting the FTSE 100 on Friday.

The index, which has so far had a poor start to the year, rose 48.34 points, or 0.64%, to end the day at 7,624.93.

It was a rise dominated by mining companies, top among them Endeavour Mining, which owns several gold mines across Africa.

Its performance was boosted by the uncertainty caused by the hostilities in the Middle East where US and UK planes struck dozens of targets in Yemen. That caused investors to put their money in assets which are considered safe, such as gold.

The Houthis had been striking ships going through the Red Sea on the way to the Suez Canal.

“Rising oil prices following the bombing of Houthi military targets by the US and UK in Yemen and a better-than-forecast expansion of month-on-month UK GDP growth helped the FTSE 100 to a positive close on Friday,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

The UK figures on Friday morning showed that gross domestic product rose 0.3% in November, higher than the 0.2% expected by economists.

Mr Rudolph added: “European equity indices also fared better than their US counterparts as these were dragged down by disappointing bank earnings and job cut announcements by Citibank on the first day of the fourth quarter earnings season.

“They recovered amid an unexpected fall in US producer prices, though.”

At the end of the day in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 0.95%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 1.05%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe the S&P 500 was trading down 0.16%, while the Dow Jones was 0.56% lower.

On currency markets the pound was trading 0.18% lower against the dollar at 1.2738 and had dropped 0.04% against the euro at 1.1628.

In company news it was a bad day for Burberry with shares down 5.66% on the news that a slowdown in demand got worse in December.

The business slashed its profit forecast for the year as it said that revenue dropped 7% in the last three months of the year.

Meanwhile Vistry, a housebuilder, said it had built 16,124 new homes last year, down 5.4% from 2022.

It said pre-tax profit would be somewhere close to £418 million, more than previously thought. Shares closed up 0.36%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Endeavour Mining, up 54p to 1,479p, JD Sports, up 4.15p to 114.45p, Fresnillo, up 15.8p to 533.4p, Antofagasta, up 48p to 1,636p, and Rolls-Royce, up 8p to 305p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Burberry, down 75p to 1,285.5p, IAG, down 4.25p to 144.35p, Centrica, down 2.35p to 150p, Informa, down 11p to 754.6p, and Ocado, down 9.2p to 652.2p.