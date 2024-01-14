UK employment hits decade low and expected to worsen, says report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK employment hits decade low and expected to worsen, says report

By Press Association
UK employment has hit a new decade low (Philip Toscano/PA)
UK employment has hit a new decade low (Philip Toscano/PA)

UK hiring has slumped to a new decade low and is expected to worsen amid shrinking job vacancies, a new report says.

Accounting and business advisory firm BDO said it has recorded UK employment at its weakest since August 2013 in its latest employment index report.

The index dropped for a sixth consecutive month to a reading of 99.12 points.

It said there were small upticks in optimism from business owners over December as the service sector experienced strong hiring demand.

However, BDO predicts that UK GDP (gross domestic product) growth will remain stagnant in the coming months due to the ongoing effects of higher borrowing costs and inflation.

Business confidence shows modest growth, constrained by the cost-of-living crisis, reduced spending, and international conflict.

BDO predicts a further decline in UK employment due to “uncertainty” surrounding interest rates and weak business demand.

The unemployment rate is expected to reach a high of 4.6% over the second and third quarter of 2024 due to continued concerns over the labour market, according to the report.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2% over the three months to October in its most recent official data.

A partner at BDO, Kaley Crosswaite, said: “It’s encouraging to see our resilient services sector spearheading a small upturn in Optimism and Output during December, as the festive season offered a welcome respite for businesses.”

UK businesses are entering 2024 on a “brighter” note a more positive note than in 2023, BDO says.

“As companies gear up for 2024, it is critical that businesses see renewed support from the Government to enhance their productivity, increase their recruitment and bolster their skills. Only with this support can we continue to revive the economy,” Ms Crosswaite said.