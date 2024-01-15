Asda and Tesco join Iceland in cutting cost of Aptamil baby formula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda and Tesco join Iceland in cutting cost of Aptamil baby formula

By Press Association
Last month, the CMA said formula prices had risen by a quarter over the past two years (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Asda and Tesco have joined Iceland in reducing the cost of Aptamil baby formula after manufacturer Danone agreed to a 7% price cut to retailers.

Asda also said it will let customers pay for baby formula using their rewards scheme vouchers for the first time.

Last week Iceland said it would be cutting the cost of Aptamil from January 16 after Danone agreed to reduce the price at which it offers its Aptamil powdered formula to retailers by up to 7%.

Retailers, not Danone, set the shelf price of the products, but it is expected that more supermarkets will follow Iceland and Asda.

Asda said it would cut the price of six Aptamil lines “the majority by an average of 7%”.

Five Aptamil core products will drop from either £14.50 or £14 to £13.50, while Aptamil Advanced 1 First Formula Baby Milk Powder from Birth will fall from £19 to £18.

Tesco is to cut the price of five Aptamil products by between 80p and £1 from Tuesday.

Asda’s chief commercial officer, Kris Comerford, said: “For many of Asda’s customers, and families nationwide, we understand that buying baby formula is a vital necessity in their weekly shop, which is why we’re taking swift action to pass on falling manufacturing costs to customers before any other retailer.

“At the same time, we’ve decided to remove exclusions on using Asda rewards vouchers to pay for baby formula as we want to do everything we can to help families manage their budget and keep their family fed.”

Last month, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said formula prices had risen by a quarter over the past two years.

The CMA is investigating the baby formula market after finding it was vulnerable to higher-than-inflation price rises. Only one UK retailer, Aldi, sells its own brand.

The regulator found competition was hampered because shoppers were reluctant to switch brands, either because they were recommended by friends and family or because their baby would drink only one.

New parents could make significant savings of £500 in the first year of a baby’s life on formula milk products by shopping around, the CMA added.

Last year Iceland’s own research suggested 86% of new parents were concerned about how to afford to feed their non-breastfed babies.

Iceland has also called on the Government to review Healthy Start vouchers, which are currently worth £8.50 per week for babies up to age one.

The vouchers have not increased in value since April 2021, and they now do not cover the cost of even the cheapest formula after recent price increases.