Ex-Tesco chief Sir Dave Lewis hired as adviser by Morrisons owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ex-Tesco chief Sir Dave Lewis hired as adviser by Morrisons owner

By Press Association
Former Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis has been hired by Morrisons owner CD&R (Joe Giddens/PA)
Former Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis has been hired by Morrisons owner CD&R (Joe Giddens/PA)

The owner of supermarket chain Morrisons has hired former Tesco boss Sir Dave Lewis as an adviser.

US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) bought Morrisons two years ago for around £7 billion.

However, the Bradford-based retailer has seen its share of the UK grocery market shrink recently amid the rapid growth of German discounter rivals Aldi and Lidl, who have seen increased sales amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Morrisons hired former Carrefour director Rami Baitieh as its new chief executive officer late last year, who reportedly told staff in December an urgent overhaul was needed to drive a turnaround at the debt-burdened business.

Morrisons takeover
Morrisons is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket group (Ian West/PA)

CD&R said on Monday it has hired Sir Dave Lewis to join the business as an operating adviser.

It said will provide experience to help support CD&R’s portfolio companies across Europe, which include Morrisons, and help the fund assess new opportunities in the consumer goods and retail sectors.

Sir Dave is best known for leading Tesco from 2014 to 2020, which included a major turnaround following the fallout of its accounting scandal.

He is currently also the chairman of Haleon, the consumer healthcare group behind brands such as Sensodyne, which was recently spun out of pharmaceutical firm GSK.

Dave Novak, CD&R co-president, said: “Dave is an exceptional executive and highly respected leader.

“His reputation for innovation, value creation and growth is outstanding.

“I believe his knowledge and experience, built up over three decades, will be of great value to CD&R funds as we consider new investments and continue to build stronger, more sustainable businesses across Europe.”

Sir Dave Lewis said: “I believe the depth of CD&R’s operating and investment expertise across the consumer goods, retail, and other sectors in Europe to be incredibly strong.

“I look forward to working with CD&R’s investment and operating teams, as well as the management teams of the firm’s portfolio companies to identify investment opportunities, support strong performance and create durable businesses fit for the future.”