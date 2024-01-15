Venues at risk as nightclub giant Rekom UK set to hire administrators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Venues at risk as nightclub giant Rekom UK set to hire administrators

By Press Association
Rekom runs around 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country including its Proud Mary venue in Cardiff (Kay Zieba/Rekom/PA)
Rekom runs around 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country including its Proud Mary venue in Cardiff (Kay Zieba/Rekom/PA)

The UK’s biggest nightclub firm is planning to draft in administrators as part of a major restructuring which could see a number of venues shut their doors for good.

Rekom UK, which owns brands including Atik and Pryzm, said it comes after an “extremely difficult” year for the late-night sector amid pressure from the cost-of-living crisis and surges in the costs of energy and goods.

It said tough conditions have particularly affected some of its “larger nightclubs”.

Rekom UK chairman Peter Marks
Rekom UK chairman Peter Marks said the notice of intention gives the firm the ‘breathing space’ to work with lenders on a potential restructuring plan (Rekom/PA)

The firm, which runs roughly 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country, said it had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators for a number of companies within the group earlier on Monday.

Peter Marks, chairman of the firm, said the “notice of intention” gives the business “breathing space and protection” to work with lenders, landlords and other stakeholders on a potential restructuring plan.

Rekom said recent trade has been particularly impacted by the heavy toll of the higher cost of living on young adults and students who regularly use its venues.

It added that it has seen surges in its costs and would face further pressure from needing “to find an extra £2 million in wages” after the Government announced a rise in the minimum wage during the latest autumn statement.

Mr Marks said this “led to us having to accept that the group cannot continue in its current structure”.

He added: “We still have a core of successful club and bar businesses and our Nordic brands, Heidi’s Bier Bar in Birmingham and Cardiff and Proud Mary in Cardiff and Swansea have outperformed all expectations.

“But we must go through this restructure to be able to come out stronger for the future.

“For any venues that may not continue as part of Rekom UK, we will do our best to find new owners and save jobs.”

The business had been run as Deltic Group before it tumbled into administration in late 2020 following the heavy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and was bought by Scandinavian nightclub operator Rekom.

Bosses said the Nordic arm of Rekom is not affected.