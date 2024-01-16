Panmure Gordon and Liberum agree tie-up to be led by Rich Ricci

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Panmure Gordon and Liberum agree tie-up to be led by Rich Ricci

By Press Association
Rich Ricci was previously Bob Diamond’s lieutenant at Barclays (Tim Goode/PA)
Former Barclays boss Bob Diamond’s City broker Panmure Gordon has agreed to merge with rival Liberum, with fellow former Barclays executive Rich Ricci hired to head up the new firm.

The privately owned firms claim the deal will create the City’s largest independent investment bank, boasting more than 250 retained corporate clients.

The newly named Panmure Liberum will be led by Mr Ricci as chief executive and Liberum founder Shane Le Prevost as non-executive chairman.

Mr Ricci is currently chief executive of Panmure Gordon, having been hired by Mr Diamond in March 2020.

He was previously Mr Diamond’s lieutenant at Barclays, where he had a 19-year tenure, including as co-chief executive of the lender’s investment banking arm.

Mr Diamond – formerly chief executive of Barclays – owns Panmure Gordon after his Atlas Merchant Capital vehicle acquired the group in 2018.

His Atlas group provided the financial backing for the merger with Liberum.

Mr Diamond said: “This merger will lift the level and quality of service to mid and small-cap businesses and investors in the UK and beyond.

“These businesses are the lifeblood of the UK economy and require flexible and tailored solutions to enhance their productivity.

“This is a very powerful combination and I am excited by the prospect of Panmure Liberum raising the bar in the UK middle market.”

Mr Ricci said: “In Panmure Liberum, we are combining two highly complementary and culturally aligned businesses and creating a new force in UK investment banking with an exciting long-term future.

“We have long admired the impressive track record that Liberum has built in its 16-year history and we now look forward to building on that momentum together.”

It comes amid a wave of consolidation in the stockbroking sector following a dearth of City deals in recent years and the need to make savings in the face of slowing corporate activity.

Stockbrokers FinnCap and Cenkos merged last year to create a group with combined revenues of more than £50 million.

Panmure Gordon had looked to take over FinnCap, but talks broke down late in 2022.

Mr Diamond and close ally Mr Ricci, along with Jerry del Missier, were known as the “three musketeers” during their time building up Barclays’ investment bank and briefly heading up the lender in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

But Mr Diamond’s tenure at Barclays was marred after he was dubbed the “unacceptable face of banking” by then-business secretary Lord Mandelson in 2010 amid concern over mammoth bonus payouts.