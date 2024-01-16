THG seals deal with Holland & Barrett as it stays on track to meet expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
THG seals deal with Holland & Barrett as it stays on track to meet expectations

By Press Association
THG has announced a deal with Holland & Barrett (PA)
Online retailer THG has said that it expects to meet expectations for the financial year and announced a big new deal with Holland & Barrett to send online orders to the health brand’s customers.

The business said that it had agreed for Holland & Barrett to use its Ingenuity platform, a system which works closely together with warehouses to manage online sales.

“We feel this is a true demonstration of how the THG Ingenuity platform can provide incremental services to established brands, delivering operational excellence, becoming world class at a fraction of the cost and in a fraction of the time,” said chief executive Matthew Moulding.

The company did not reveal the value of the deal, which will last for three years and covers the UK and Ireland.

Separately, THG said that it expects to deliver earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), above £117 million in the 2023 financial year, which is a little higher than market expectations.

Revenue dropped 8.7% in the 2023 financial year to £2.0 billion, the business said.

Shares in the business jumped by about 11% on Tuesday morning.

“Whilst the economic background remains uncertain there are some optimistic signs, with consumer cost of living pressures set to ease further in 2024,” Mr Moulding said.

“We are confident that the investments and decisions made throughout the year position the group well to build upon the positive exit momentum.”

The company said that it expects “minimal impact” on the availability of its stock due to the disruption in the Red Sea caused by Houthi attacks on shipping. The financial impact “is not considered to be material”.