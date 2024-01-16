Uniqlo suing Shein over claims it sells copycat versions of its viral bag

Uniqlo is suing fast-fashion giant Shein in Japan over claims it sells copycat versions of its best-selling crossbody bag.

The Japanese-owned retailer said Shein sells a product that “closely resembles” its own “round mini shoulder bag”, in a lawsuit filed by the group.

The popular bag, costing £14.90, has gained notoriety on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram, with hundreds of millions of views of the hashtag #uniqlobag.

It is sold in multiple colours and is known for being a compact size but able to store multiple products, including a phone and wallet, and even a paperback book or water bottle.

Shein, which was founded in China in 2008, sells its own crossbody bag for as little as £3 on its website.

Uniqlo said it was demanding Shein stop selling the ‘imitation’ bags immediately (Alamy/PA)

Uniqlo said: “The company filed this complaint because it has determined that the form of the imitation products sold by Shein closely resembles that of its own product, and that the sale of the imitation products by Shein significantly undermines the high level of customer confidence in the quality of the Uniqlo brand and its products.”

It said it was demanding Shein immediately stop selling the product and pay out compensation for the alleged damages Uniqlo has incurred as a result of the copycat sales.

Uniqlo previously warned that it was investigating the sale of “counterfeit and imitation versions” of its bag and would consider taking legal action against the manufacturers and companies selling them.

The crossbody bag has been a best-seller for the chain and helped drive stronger sales in Europe, particularly among young women.