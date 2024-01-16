Uniqlo suing Shein over claims it sells copycat versions of its viral bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uniqlo suing Shein over claims it sells copycat versions of its viral bag

By Press Association
General View of a Uni Qlo store in London.
General View of a Uni Qlo store in London.

Uniqlo is suing fast-fashion giant Shein in Japan over claims it sells copycat versions of its best-selling crossbody bag.

The Japanese-owned retailer said Shein sells a product that “closely resembles” its own “round mini shoulder bag”, in a lawsuit filed by the group.

The popular bag, costing £14.90, has gained notoriety on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram, with hundreds of millions of views of the hashtag #uniqlobag.

It is sold in multiple colours and is known for being a compact size but able to store multiple products, including a phone and wallet, and even a paperback book or water bottle.

Shein, which was founded in China in 2008, sells its own crossbody bag for as little as £3 on its website.

Uniqlo said it was demanding Shein stop selling the ‘imitation’ bags immediately (Alamy/PA)

Uniqlo said: “The company filed this complaint because it has determined that the form of the imitation products sold by Shein closely resembles that of its own product, and that the sale of the imitation products by Shein significantly undermines the high level of customer confidence in the quality of the Uniqlo brand and its products.”

It said it was demanding Shein immediately stop selling the product and pay out compensation for the alleged damages Uniqlo has incurred as a result of the copycat sales.

Uniqlo previously warned that it was investigating the sale of “counterfeit and imitation versions” of its bag and would consider taking legal action against the manufacturers and companies selling them.

The crossbody bag has been a best-seller for the chain and helped drive stronger sales in Europe, particularly among young women.