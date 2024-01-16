FTSE 100 drops to month low as rate cut hopes ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 drops to month low as rate cut hopes ease

By Press Association
London stocks finished lower on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
The FTSE 100 closed at its lowest level for a month as hopes of early interest rate cuts this year continued to dwindle.

It came despite fresh data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing UK wage growth slowed to the lowest rate for 10 months.

UK average regular earnings, excluding bonuses, increased by 6.6% in the three months to November, down from a revised 7.2% in the previous three months.

The data would typically add more fuel to predictions rate cuts could be on their way but failed to offset wider concerns about borrowing costs driven by more tentative central bankers.

Reappraisals from economists of the interest rate outlook for both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank drove global sentiment slightly lower.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.48%, or 36.57 points lower, to finish at 7,558.34.

The German Dax index was down 0.3% at the close and the Cac 40 closed down 0.18%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “The weakness we saw in European markets on Monday has carried over as the continued pushback on rate cut expectations from central banks has served to boost the US dollar as well as undermine confidence in risky assets, as concerns over the economic outlook grow.

“The prospect that rate cuts may well come much later in the year has seen yields rebound from their recent lows, while sending the FTSE 100 to one-month lows.”

In the US, tech firms led the fallers with Apple among those in the red after announcing price cuts in China to stop losing sales to rival Hauwei.

In currency, hawkish economist commentary about the Fed boosted the dollar against the pound.

The pound was down 0.53% at 1.265 US dollars but was 0.13% higher at 1.163 euro at market close in London.

Shell financials
Shell shares dipped on Tuesday (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

In company news, Shell dipped in value after reports the oil giant decided to suspend all its shipments through the Red Sea after ships passing through the area were repeatedly targeted by Houthi attacks.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the decision was taken after the US and UK launched counter attacks on Houthi targets in response to the group’s actions.

Shares in the energy firm finished 24.5p lower at 2,435.5p.

Superdry shares slumped after Sky News reported the struggling fashion firm has drafted in advisers from PwC to assess options related to its debts.

The move came after it issued a profit warning just before Christmas, blaming a tough consumer retail market and abnormally warm autumn weather delaying sales of its crucial autumn/winter range.

Superdry stock was down 3.4p at 26p.

Ocado shares edged 1p lower to 618p despite the technology retailer returning to positive annual earnings after sales growth improved.

The price of oil edged marginally higher as military action continues in the Red Sea against Houthi rebels. A barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.15% to 78.27 US dollars (£61.80) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Experian, up 74p to 3,200p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, up 37p to 1,970p, Compass Group, up 30p to 2,220p, Burberry, up 15p to 1,227p, and Flutter Entertainment, up 120p to 13,270p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 5.95p to 107.35p, Fresnillo, down 24.4p to 502.8p, Rightmove, down 22p to 542.8p, Standard Chartered, down 15.8p to 589.2p, and Barclays, down 3.58p to 141.4p.