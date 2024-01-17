William Hill owner 888 reveals fall in yearly sales as it targets £30m savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William Hill owner 888 reveals fall in yearly sales as it targets £30m savings

By Press Association
William Hill owner 888 has revealed a drop in yearly sales amid a clampdown on safe gambling in the UK (Aaron Chown/PA)
William Hill owner 888 has revealed a drop in yearly sales amid a clampdown on safe gambling in the UK, and said its profit is likely to be affected by increased spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The gambling giant also said it was targeting some £30 million in savings, which includes closing its office in Bulgaria and making redundancies overseas.

The firm revealed an 8% decline in total sales over 2023, to £1.71 billion from £1.85 million generated the previous year.

The fall was driven by the group moving away from “dotcom markets”, which refers to places where 888 runs its website but does not do any marketing, which it said led to an £80 million hit to revenues during the year.

Sales were also impacted by the introduction of safer gambling measures in the UK, designed to protect more vulnerable players and prevent problem gambling, and changing how it advertises to customers.

888 said it saw an 18% reduction in average revenue per customer in the UK and Ireland, meaning people spending less money each time they bet, more than offsetting an 11% increase in the average number of active customers it had per month.

The group said it initiated a global cost savings programme of about £30 million in December.

Chief executive Per Widerstrom said the company was taking “rapid actions to position the group for future success”, including “reducing our overhead costs and freeing up funds to invest in growth”.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed that it had made the “difficult decision” to close one of its 11 global offices, in Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital city. It also said it would be making some redundancies in Israel as part of organisational changes.

But the company added it was planning to invest more in several areas such as intelligent automation and AI-powered data and insights.

888’s boss Per Widerstrom said the group’s financial performance ‘must improve’ (John Stillwell/PA)

It is also shifting its focus toward “recreational customers” alongside strengthening its own gambling protections.

888 said the plans will improve profitability in the long term, but the additional spending means it now expects adjusted earnings for 2024 to be at the “low end” of its guidance, currently between £340 million and £397 million.

Mr Widerstrom, who became the group’s chief executive in October, added: “I have joined the business at both an exciting and important time.

“There are clear opportunities to unlock our significant potential, but as a business we know that going forward we must be more proactive in adapting to changes in regulation and technology.

“The financial performance of the group must improve, and the actions we are taking will build a leaner, more agile and more effective organisation structure, as well as establishing a more effective management of the customer and product life cycle.”

Shares in 888 were down by nearly 9% on Wednesday morning.