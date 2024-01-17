Big Issue service helps more than 100 people overcome barriers to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Big Issue service helps more than 100 people overcome barriers to work

By Press Association
Shak, a job coach at Big Issue Recruit, speaks to a candidate (Matthew Horwood/Big Issue/PA)
Shak, a job coach at Big Issue Recruit, speaks to a candidate (Matthew Horwood/Big Issue/PA)

More than 100 people facing barriers to work have been helped by a new service launched by the Big Issue, figures show.

Big Issue Recruit (BIR) said it had generated more than £755,000 of social value in its first year of operation.

The magazine’s specialist recruitment service revealed that in its first year of trading, it has registered and supported 109 candidates, either putting them forward for vacancies or securing employment.

BIR job coaches work closely with candidates to ensure they have the skills to move into, and sustain, employment.

Mokhammed - who fled Ukraine to come to the UK - has secured a role working as a warehouse operative
Mokhammed – who fled Ukraine to come to the UK – has secured a role working as a warehouse operative (Rory Lindsay/Big Issue/PA)

The Big Issue said there is a huge opportunity to get more people into work and generate an enormous amount of social value in the UK through services like BIR.

Katy Wright, programme director at BIR, said: “We launched Big Issue Recruit in September 2022, with a very clear objective – to give marginalised people the same access to job opportunities as everyone else.

“We seized an opportunity and launched in a job market where there were as many people seeking work as there were vacancies.

“Towards the end of our first year, we opened up new partnerships with national operators in sectors like hospitality and care.

“We have demonstrated that we can grow and adapt to a range of requirements and sectors successfully and are confident that we have a formula capable of reaching our objective.“