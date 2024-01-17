Mitchells and Butlers celebrates strong sales but wage pressure grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mitchells and Butlers celebrates strong sales but wage pressure grows

By Press Association
Harvester and Toby Carvery owner Mitchells and Butlers hailed strong results over the festive season (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Harvester and Toby Carvery owner Mitchells and Butlers (M&B) has celebrated “strong” sales in recent weeks – but expects the upcoming increase in the national living wage to weigh on the hospitality firm’s costs.

It came as the company said sales have remained strong throughout the start of the new financial year.

The hospitality chain flagged “uncertainties” in the economic backdrop but said, based on its 7.2% like-for-like sales growth in the past eight weeks of 2024, it anticipates that the sales outcome for 2024 will be towards the higher end of its current financial expectations.

The chain had strong sales during the festive period, resulting in total sales growth of 9.7%, while like-for-like sales also grew over five key festive days.

M&B also said overall cost pressures are now easing, apart from a 9.8% increase in the national living wage for workers aged 23 and over from April this year.

Phil Urban, the chief executive of Mitchells and Butlers, said: “We are delighted by the strong trading performance over the festive season, with very strong performances across our brands portfolio thanks to the hard work of our teams.

“Growth was particularly strong on key dates, with record sales for Christmas Day based on 229,000 meals served, supported by strong trading in the run-up to Christmas, with the return of work parties and festive gatherings driving sales.

“Our focus remains on the effective execution of our Ignite programme of initiatives and our successful capital investment programme, driving cost efficiencies and increased sales.

“With the unique strengths of our business, including a diverse portfolio of established brands and enviable estate locations, we are well positioned to continue to grow profitability and market share in the year ahead.”

The company, founded in 1898, reported a decline in profits in November 2023 due to unprecedented cost increases.

It said it was driven by weaker property valuations and increased costs, which also included higher wage bills.