It’s difficult to ban even a sex offender from working in finance – FCA boss

The boss of the City watchdog has said that the lack of a set list of offences makes it difficult for him to bar even convicted child groomers from the financial sector.

Nikhil Rathi said that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was told by the Upper Tribunal in 2021 that a man’s conviction over child sexual grooming was not enough to prohibit him from the sector.

“The fact that there isn’t a prescribed list of those serious offences where if you are found convicted of those offences you are automatically prohibited from a regulator sector … means that we have to, in each case, demonstrate that the conviction or the conduct is sufficiently relevant to the financial services role that they are performing that it merits us using our prohibition powers,” he told the Treasury Select Committee.

In the end the FCA was allowed to ban the man, but because he had breached his bail conditions and did not inform the FCA of his conviction, not because of his initial offence.

It comes as the committee released a summary of evidence that it had taken anonymously behind closed doors from women who work in the financial sector.

The majority of the women said that there had been little progress since the committee’s last report on sexism in the City in 2018.

Overt sexism and misogyny in the workplace had been reduced, but the mindset was still widespread and people’s behaviour has “become more underhand and pernicious”, the committee said.

“Attendees reported that, for most allegations of sexual misconduct, little or no action had been taken against the perpetrator who was often able to continue progressing in their career, while the woman reporting the incident often faced negative consequences, including being made to move teams or being forced out of the company or the industry completely,” the committee said.

Mr Rathi told the committee that while the FCA can handle anonymous tip-offs, it could be hard to take action if people do not want to be identified.

“The challenge on the anonymity point … is that if we are going to use our prohibition power, we are ending the livelihood of an individual,” he said.

“And that individual will say they have a right to know the evidence upon which we are basing our decision.

“And that’s where the challenge comes with anonymity, because if we don’t give the person whom we are prohibiting the right to reply to the allegations … it can be very hard where a victim quite understandably wants to retain anonymity, it’s quite hard for us then to take that all the way to enforcement action.”