Tube driver disciplined over alleged ‘free Palestine’ chant on train

Disciplinary action has been taken against a Tube driver who was suspended after claims he appeared to lead passengers in a chant of “free, free Palestine”, it was announced on Wednesday.

The incident took place on a London Underground train last October.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: “We can confirm that, following a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our agreed formal processes, disciplinary action has been taken with regard to the driver who made announcements on the Central line on October 21 last year.

“The driver has also written to faith groups that we have been engaging with since October to apologise for the announcements and for the impact they had on some customers travelling on the train and in the wider community.

“It is critically important to everyone at TfL that our network feels, and is, a safe and welcoming place for all Londoners, and we will do all we can to continue to ensure that.”

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on London Underground, said: “We are glad that this case has been successfully concluded in line with London Underground’s disciplinary policy.”

Tube Sources said the driver’s suspension has been lifted and he will be returning to work.