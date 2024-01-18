Royal Mail hails best Christmas for four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail hails best Christmas for four years

By Press Association
Royal Mail has cheered its best festive performance for four years as it notched up higher revenues across letters and parcels and met its Christmas delivery pledge.

The group’s owner International Distributions Services (IDS) said Royal Mail saw a “marked improvement” over the final three months of 2023 after moving on from a long-running dispute with unions over pay and working conditions.

It delivered more than 99% of first- and second-class mail sent by the last postal dates in time for Christmas.

Stamp price increases drove an 11.8% rise in letter revenues in the quarter despite a 6% drop in the number posted as the long-term decline in letter sending continued.

Parcel revenues jumped 14.4% as 21% more were delivered than a year earlier, when the service was impacted by crippling strike action.

The firm said it had “won back customers lost during industrial action”.

IDS is set to post operating profits for its second half, but this will be offset by the £169 million first-half loss, leaving it on track with guidance to “about breakeven” for the full year.

Martin Seidenberg, IDS chief executive, praised “extraordinary efforts” by staff over Christmas.

“This has led to a marked improvement in both trading and operational performance for Royal Mail over Christmas, and we have continued to win back customers,” he said.

“We need to build on this momentum.”

But despite the improvements, Mr Seidenberg reiterated his call for “urgent action” regarding its obligation to deliver letters six days a week.

He said: “With Ofcom due to publish options for the future of the universal service imminently, now is the time for urgent action.

“We are doing all we can to transform, but it is simply not sustainable to maintain a delivery network built for 20 billion letters when we are now only delivering seven billion.”

Royal Mail has asked Ofcom to axe Saturday deliveries, reducing the service from six days a week to five.

Ofcom is expected to publish its recommendations on the universal service this month.