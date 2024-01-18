Red Sea shipping problems have ‘limited impact’ on products – Poundland owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red Sea shipping problems have ‘limited impact’ on products – Poundland owner

By Press Association
Pepco said that it had made record revenue in the final quarter. (Poundland/PA)
The shipping constraints in the Red Sea are only having a “limited impact” on the products available in its stores, the owner of Poundland has said.

Pepco said it already has shipping contracts in place until the middle of the year, but that it had been hit by “additional surcharges” from some of its carriers as ships are routed around the Cape of Good Hope.

Global shipping has been forced to revert to its ancient routes as the Houthi group, which has been locked in a decade-long civil war in Yemen, started hitting cargo ships.

The group is based in the area around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a small sliver of sea which controls access between the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal.

“We note that the current situation in the Red Sea is leading to elevated spot freight rates and delays to container lead times,” Pepco said on Thursday.

“The majority of our freight costs are contracted until the end of the third quarter, but the business is facing additional surcharges from carriers in relation to the longer shipping routes being taken.

“While there is limited impact on product availability currently, a prolonged issue in the region could also impact supply in the coming months.”

The business said that it had opened 203 new shops across several countries, including 54 former Wilko sites which have been converted into Poundlands.

It reached revenue of 1.87 billion euros (£1.60 billion) in the three months to the end of December, a record for the business and up 10.8% on the year before.

Poundland contributed 596 million euros of this (£511 million). It was operating 873 shops at the end of the year.

“We are making good progress against our renewed strategy, as outlined in October last year, to improve profitability and cash generation in our core established business, while delivering more measured profitable growth,” said Pepco chief executive Andy Bond.

“We are acting decisively at pace, we have initiated a more targeted store opening programme, paused the new-look refit programme and stopped activities that will not produce appropriate returns.”