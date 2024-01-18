Shares plummet by a third as Watches of Switzerland slashes outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shares plummet by a third as Watches of Switzerland slashes outlook

By Press Association
Shares in Watches of Switzerland plummeted on Thursday after it slashed its outlook for the year and said it expects ‘no recovery in consumer demand’ (PA)
Shares in Watches of Switzerland plummeted on Thursday after it slashed its outlook for the year and said it expects “no recovery in consumer demand”.

The business said it still expects revenue to grow during the financial year, which ends in late April, but the challenging Christmas and beyond means it will be a quarter as fast as previously expected.

The business slashed revenue growth projections from 8-11% to 2-3% and said revenue would be up to £170 million less than previously guided.

Its earnings margin guidance was slashed from “in line” with last year – when it was 10.7% – to the new guidance of 8.7-8.9%

In the wake of the news, shares plummeted by as much as a third.

“The festive period was particularly volatile this year for the luxury sector, with consumers allocating spend to other categories such as fashion, beauty, hospitality and travel,” said chief executive Brian Duffy.

“Whilst we are disappointed with this trend, we are encouraged by our market share gains in both the US and UK.

“I would like to thank our colleagues for continuing to provide high quality service and support to our clients against this challenging backdrop.

“We remain confident in the markets in which we operate, our model and the delivery of our long-range plan announced to the market in November 2023.”

The business said the challenging conditions it saw during the Christmas period would persist for the rest of its financial year.

It said sales in the US were still strong, growing in the double-digit percentages.

“The UK was more challenged and this impacted a broad range of luxury watch brands and non-branded jewellery,” the business said.

“There was an unusually high level of promotional activity in non-branded jewellery.”