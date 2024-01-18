Naked Wines cutting jobs as sales continue to slide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Naked Wines cutting jobs as sales continue to slide

By Press Association
Naked Wines is cutting jobs across the business (Naked Wines/PA)
Under-pressure retailer Naked Wines has said it is cutting jobs across the business, including its board, to slash costs as sales continue to tumble.

The online wine firm said jobs were being axed across “all levels of the organisation” under plans to save another £7 million a year.

Naked Wines said that, to reflect this, it has “decided to reduce the size of the board” and announced that non-executive director of two years, Melanie Allen, had left the board with immediate effect.

About 50 jobs are going across the business overall and staff have been told, according to the firm.

The cuts were announced in a trading update showing that sales fell by 10% on a constant currency basis year on year in its third quarter and over Christmas, traditionally its peak selling season.

Just two months ago, Naked Wines’ former chief executive, Nick Devlin, quit the top post suddenly amid a severe profit warning, with founder and chairman Rowan Gormley taking over the running of the business until a permanent replacement is hired.

Mr Devlin stayed on over the Christmas period in his dual role as president of Naked Wines US before leaving the group completely.

Mr Gormley, who is now executive chairman at the group, said: “We have to recognise that we are a smaller company post-Covid and our cost base has to reflect this.

“We have therefore taken the painful but necessary decision to reduce SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) costs by £7 million per year, securing our profit potential.

“Sadly this means that we will be losing a number of valued colleagues who have been informed of our plans.”

The firm said despite the sales drop, trading over the past quarter was an improvement on the 18% sales drop seen in the first half and added that it saw a 35% rise in new customers year on year.

“For the first time, we are seeing signs of new customer acquisition coming back to life which should support further improvement in the top line trend,” Mr Gormley said.

It said underlying earnings of between £3 million and £5 million are expected for the third quarter, in line with expectations.

Shares lifted 7% in morning trading on Thursday.

The group suffered a torrid first half, with a weak performance in the US causing it to warn that sales would fall by up to 16% over the full-year, hitting profits.

US sales dropped 20% and were 11% lower in the UK and 19% down in Australia in the first six months.