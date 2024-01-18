Hipgnosis hopes to entice bidders for song catalogues with £20m payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hipgnosis hopes to entice bidders for song catalogues with £20m payment

By Press Association
Hipgnosis Songs Fund owns the rights to tracks by artists including 50 Cent (Joel Ryan/PA)
Hipgnosis Songs Fund has said it is willing to offer up to £20 million to anyone who wishes to make a bid for its music catalogue of world-famous artists from 50 Cent to Blondie.

The troubled music royalty fund, which was co-founded by former Beyonce manager Merck Mercuriadis and Nile Rodgers of Chic, has faced questions over its future in recent months.

It has flagged widening financial losses and an ongoing dispute within its management team.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Nile Rodgers, left, and Merck Mercuriadis, right, co-founded Hipgnosis Songs Fund (Ian West/PA)

The firm owns the rights to the back catalogues of musicians including Justin Bieber, Shakira and  Barry Manilow, and has been trying to sell a chunk of its song catalogues.

But it previously said it thought the offers it had received were not valuing them highly enough.

On Wednesday, the company said it was proposing to set aside a £20 million payment for a prospective bidder to acquire the majority, or all, of its music assets.

This means it could be willing to entice a potential buyer to take its more than 150 song catalogues off its hands.

Hipgnosis shareholders voted against the company continuing in its current structure during a crunch meeting last year.

A newly formed board has been considering all options for the future of the firm, with the aim of returning more cash to shareholders.

Robert Naylor, the chairman of Hipgnosis, said: “Investors in Hipgnosis Songs Fund overwhelmingly voted for change when they rejected the continuation of the company and the proposed sale of certain music assets.

“We are pleased, having discussed this proposal with many of our largest shareholders, that they are supportive of the board’s efforts to unlock the full value from the company’s assets.

“The newly constituted board believes it is essential to try to level the playing field so shareholder value can be maximised.”