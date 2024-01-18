The Works blames ‘tighter’ family budgets for slump in online sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Works blames ‘tighter’ family budgets for slump in online sales

By Press Association
The Works’ online sales dropped by 12.2% compared with the past year (The Works/PA)
Retailer The Works has blamed “tighter” family budgets, inflation and the increase in the national living wage after it announced a slump in online sales and heavier losses.

The family-friendly retailer saw shares slide after it said it faced “tough headwinds” as online sales dropped by 12.2% in the half-year to October 29, compared with the same period a year earlier.

It said losses therefore doubled to £14.8 million from £7.3 million a year earlier.

The arts, crafts and stationery company is taking “decisive action” on cost reduction and margin growth in order to turn around its performance.

Gavin Peck, chief executive of The Works, said: “Market conditions have been persistently challenging, putting pressure on our sales and profit performance in the first half and throughout the festive period.

“It is clear that many families celebrated Christmas on tighter budgets this year and whilst we offered excellent value, we were not immune to this reduced spend.

“I am proud of the way that our colleagues have rallied together to deliver for customers during these challenging times.”

The UK-based company, with 525 stores, also reported a “lower than anticipated” 4.9% decline in like-for-like sales over the 11 weeks ending on January 14.

It blamed the disappointing result on a “challenging consumer environment and subdued demand over the festive period”.

Mr Peck is also “mindful” of supply chain disruptions caused by Houthi rebel attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea.

He said: “We have started the new calendar year on an improved sales trajectory, with a strengthened leadership team to drive forward our strategy and exciting Easter and summer toy ranges due to land later this year.

“However, we are also mindful of external challenges, including recent supply chain disruption in the Red Sea.”

As of January 14, the company reported a cash position of £16.4 million, which had improved after Christmas.

“Our focus for the remainder of the year will be on cost reduction, rebuilding margin and profitability and conserving cash,” Mr Peck said.

“It is necessary to take this action now to stabilise the profitability of the business during this challenging period, however, we remain confident that our “better, not just bigger” strategy is the right direction for the business and will enable a return to sustainable growth in the long term.”