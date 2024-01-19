Nine in 10 home-owning parents would consult children about moving – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine in 10 home-owning parents would consult children about moving – survey

By Press Association
Nearly nine in 10 parents would consult their children about a home move, according to Zoopla (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Nearly nine in 10 (87%) parents would consult their children about a home move, according to a survey.

A fifth (20%) of parents said they would do what their children want, Zoopla found.

The survey was carried out among parents who own a home and have children aged six to 12 years old.

A third (32%) said that an objection from a child had blocked a potential home move in the past.

But parents could be overthinking it – as a survey among six to 12-year-olds found three-quarters (77%) of children who remember moving in the past said they prefer their new home.

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla said: “Most parents know that routine is important for young children and change can be unsettling – especially something as significant as moving home.

“However, our research shows that many parents could be worrying unnecessarily about moving house – as while many children may get upset about the idea at first, for most, it is a positive and beneficial experience when it actually happens.

“And as a father who has moved home with my own children, this was very much my own experience too.”

The survey was carried out by Mortar Research in December 2023 among more than 1,000 parents of children aged six to 12 who own a home and more than 500 children aged six to 12, across the UK.

Here are Mr Copley’s tips for moving home with children:

1. Be positive when you first raise the topic. Children often mirror parents’ mood and energy. Using language such as: “We have something very exciting to tell you,” is likely to get the moving plans off to a better start.

2. Focus on what will not change. Routine is key for children and the mention of moving may throw up assumptions about moving school or away from their friends. Some children automatically assume moving home means leaving everything – such as furniture and toys behind too.

3. Involve children in the plans. Ask what colour they want to decorate their bedroom. Even asking questions such as: “What room do you think grandma would like to stay in when she visits?” can make them feel like they are part of the move.

4. Put yourself in the mind of your child and consider what will get them excited about a move, for example, if they will have a bigger bedroom or a nice garden they can play football in.

5. Be prepared for tears. Sometimes it is a case of holding your nerve and trusting that you are doing the right thing for them in the long run.