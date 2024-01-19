Tata Steel expected to confirm plans to close furnaces at UK plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tata Steel expected to confirm plans to close furnaces at UK plant

By Press Association
A general view of Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Birchall/PA)
A general view of Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Birchall/PA)

Tata Steel is expected to confirm plans to press ahead with plans to close both blast furnaces at its biggest UK plant, threatening more than 3,000 job losses.

Most of the job losses will be at Port Talbot in south Wales, which will have a huge impact on the local economy.

The company is expected to give details on Friday of when the jobs will be lost.

Unions have criticised the decision after the company rejected alternative plans they put forward on Thursday.

Steel crisis
A steel worker wearing a badge on his jacket outside the UK’s largest steel works in Port Talbot, South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Steelworkers will be consulted in the coming weeks on how to respond, with industrial action not being ruled out.

Tata is planning to move to producing steel in a more environmentally friendly way using electric arc furnaces instead of blast furnaces which needs fewer workers.

Unions have warned of the “devastating” impact on jobs in South Wales as well as the future of the steel industry.

Community assistant general secretary Alasdair McDiarmid said: “We continue to believe the multi union plan is the best strategy for Tata Steel UK and can avoid compulsory redundancies, protect our steelmaking production capacity, and safeguard the future of Port Talbot and the downstream plants.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel sector, which is why we have committed £500 million of UK Government support that will transform the site and protect thousands of jobs, both in Port Talbot and throughout the supply chain.”

Unite has warned it will “use everything in its armoury” to fight job losses, including its £30 million strike fund.