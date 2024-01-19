Sofa seller DFS sticks to profit guidance despite sector slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sofa seller DFS sticks to profit guidance despite sector slowdown

By Press Association
The furniture brand said warm autumn weather had shrunk the market (Denis Kennedy/DFS Furniture/PA)
The furniture brand said warm autumn weather had shrunk the market (Denis Kennedy/DFS Furniture/PA)

Sofa seller DFS Furniture said it has largely weathered a downturn in demand caused by hot conditions in the autumn.

Bosses said on Friday that by reducing the business’s costs they would likely manage to ensure that a hit to the company’s top line would not travel down to its bottom line.

Revenue is now expected to be around £1.02-1.04 billion in the financial year which ends next summer. That is £40 million less than the company had guided in September.

Yet underlying profit guidance was unchanged at £30-35 million before tax and brand amortisation.

“The group has performed well in tough trading conditions. Despite the weaker than expected market, good operational performance and progress on gross margins and lowering our cost base have enabled us to deliver a profit for the first half that is slightly ahead of the prior year and we remain on track to deliver our full-year profit target,” said chief executive Tim Stacey.

“Looking forward, the group has good growth prospects and is well positioned to drive attractive returns for shareholders, capitalising on market recovery as well as growing our home offering and delivering our 8% profit before tax target.”

DFS said that the furniture market had been weaker than expected, with the amount of furniture sold down around 9% from a year earlier.

“We believe this performance was particularly impacted by record hot weather in September and early October when footfall and demand proved to be especially weak,” it said.

Demand has since recovered, the business said, and the profit guidance is based on the assumption that the amount of furniture sold remains 5% lower in the second half of the financial year.

Shares in the business rose 2% on Friday morning.