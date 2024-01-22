Sales rise at Virgin Wines despite ‘subdued’ consumer backdrop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sales rise at Virgin Wines despite ‘subdued’ consumer backdrop

By Press Association
Virgin Wines has revealed a rise in sales despite pressure on consumers (Virgin Wines/PA)
Virgin Wines has revealed a rise in sales despite pressure on consumers (Virgin Wines/PA)

Virgin Wines has revealed an increase in sales over the past half-year despite witnessing a “subdued” economic backdrop for shoppers.

The direct-to-consumer wine retailer reported that total revenues increased by 2% to £34.3 million over the six months to December 29, compared with the same period last year.

Chief executive Jay Wright said the company goes into 2024 “encouraged” by its recent performance.

Virgin Wines said it saw sales from repeat customers grow by 5%, with commercial revenues up 6.5% for the half-year “despite a subdued consumer economic landscape”.

The firm added that it saw a “significant improvement” in profitability after changes in the firm’s warehouse operations and reductions to delivery and logistics costs.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to £1.75 million for the half-year.

It came after the company swung to a pre-tax loss of around £700,000 in the previous financial year after being affected by cost inflation and teething problems in its new warehouse systems.

Mr Wright said: “We are pleased with our performance through the first half of our financial year, particularly our strong profitability despite the challenging trading environment, with Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) representing over 5% of revenue.

“Following operational challenges last year, we made significant improvements in our warehouse operations, achieving a planned reduction in fulfilment costs, while maintaining an excellent next day delivery service throughout the busy peak trading period.”

Virgin Wines said it remains on track to meet current market expectations for the rest of the financial year.