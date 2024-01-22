Firms in distress surge amid ‘debt storm’ worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firms in distress surge amid ‘debt storm’ worries

By Press Association
A new report has warned that the number of firms on the brink of collapse jumped by more than a quarter at the end of 2023 as fears grow over a ‘debt storm’ caused by the recent barrage of interest rate rises (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The number of firms on the brink of collapse jumped by more than a quarter at the end of 2023 as fears grow over a “debt storm” caused by the recent barrage of interest rate rises, a report has warned.

The latest Red Flag Alert report from insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor found that 47,477 firms were in critical financial distress in the final three months of last year.

That was up 25.9% on the previous three months and marked the second quarter in a row where critical financial distress had grown by about a quarter.

Begbies also said that 539,900 UK businesses were deemed to be in “significant” financial distress in the quarter, up 12.9% on the previous three months and 5.6% higher year on year.

Its report showed that all of the 22 sectors assessed saw an increase in critical financial distress.

The construction and real estate sectors were among the hardest hit, with increases of 32.6% and 24.7% respectively, as the onslaught of interest rate rises over the past two years has affected the housing market.

“Serious concerns grow over the construction and real estate sectors, which still represent nearly 30% of all businesses in critical financial distress,” according to Begbies.

The report lays bare the impact of high costs, interest rate increases and consumer spending woes in 2023, which has taken its toll on UK companies.

But the group also warned over a “debt storm” for firms that are struggling amid high borrowings built up in times of ultra-low interest rates.

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “Now that the era of cheap money is firmly a thing of the past, hundreds of thousands of businesses in the UK, who loaded up on affordable debt during those halcyon days, are now coming to terms with the added burden this will have on their finances.”

She added: “For some, a better-than-expected Christmas may kick these concerns down the road for a little longer, but the rapid growth in the levels of critical financial distress point to an economy that is waking up to the danger of debt-laden businesses in a higher rates environment.

“Sadly, for tens of thousands of British businesses who should be looking ahead to 2024 with some degree of optimism, the new year will bring a fight for survival as the debt storm that has been brewing for years looks like it is breaking across the country.”

Last year saw the collapse of budget retailer Wilko, which led to the loss of more than 12,000 jobs and has left holes in many high streets across the country.

Since then, signs of distress has been spreading to other non-consumer facing sectors as the impact of the Bank of England’s rate rise campaign to bring down inflation has intensified.

A raft of housebuilders have warned over profits, with others across the construction and real estate sectors also under pressure as property prices have slumped.

Once estate agency, Purplebricks, was sold last May to Charles Dunstone-backed rival Strike for £1 with all of its more than 750 staff put at risk of redundancy.

There are hopes that interest rates may start to come down in 2024, but Begbies Traynor executive chairman Ric Traynor said this may not be enough to save many firms.

“Unfortunately, there are no signs of an easy fix and, with geo-political uncertainty continuing to rise and a hike in the national wage around the corner, the backdrop is hardly improving for an economy that is still firmly in recovery mode post-pandemic,” he said.