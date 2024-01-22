FTSE 100 moves higher but mining stocks weigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 moves higher but mining stocks weigh

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 moved higher despite losses for mining stocks (John Stillwell/PA)
Global investors were in good spirits on Monday, with the FTSE 100 moving higher following a disappointing week for London’s top index.

Gains for banks and housebuilders helped lift the FTSE 100 into positive territory, offsetting losses for the biggest mining stocks including Glencore and Endeavour Mining.

It closed 25.78 points higher, or 0.35%, at 7,487.71.

The blue-chip index suffered last week after a surprise increase in the UK rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, from 3.9% in November to 4% in December.

It helped pushed back expectations that interest rates could be cut soon, with Bank of England policymakers keeping a close eye on signs of unruly price rises.

Meanwhile, oil prices moved higher after a volatile start to the year.

Brent crude oil was up 1.45% to just below 80 US dollars per barrel.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst for IG, said: “After a wobbly start to the week, crude is back on the up, following weekend reports that suggest the US is now committed to policing the Red Sea for an indefinite period.

“Tensions in the region remain high, and have the potential to drive more upside for oil.”

Elsewhere for European markets, Germany’s Dax was up 0.77% and France’s Cac 40 was 0.56% higher.

The pound was up 0.25% against the US dollar to 1.2725, and up 0.2% against the euro to 1.168.

In the US, the S&P 500 was up 0.3% and the Dow Jones was up 0.4% by the time European markets closed.

CBI Annual Conference
S4 Capital’s boss Sir Martin Sorrell said its clients had been spending more cautiously amid a difficult year for digital advertising (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In company news, shares in digital marketing firm S4 Capital slipped more than 8% after boss Sir Martin Sorrell flagged “cautious spending” among its clients.

The former chief executive of WPP said it had been a difficult year for the business and that the tough times were likely to continue throughout 2024, as companies rein in marketing spending. S4 Capital shares were down 8.3% at the close.

Catering giant Compass Group revealed it struck a £475 million deal to buy CH&Co, the hospitality provider for venues such as Kew Gardens, in a move which will fold about 10,000 employees into the group.

But Compass snapping up its rival caterer failed to deliver much excitement for shareholders, and its share price was down 0.2% at the end of the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, up 43.2p to 960p, Persimmon, up 47p to 1,485p, JD Sports, up 3.45p to 114.7p, Barratt Developments, up 15.4p to 539.4p, and Auto Trader, up 20.8p to 733.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, down 14.4p to 397.9p, Endeavour Mining, down 46p to 1,337p, Rio Tinto, down 91p to 5,288p, Haleon, down 4.5p to 324p, and Smurfit Kappa, down 40p to 2,880p.