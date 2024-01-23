Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods extends price cuts to more ranges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods extends price cuts to more ranges

By Press Association
Mr Kipling cake firm Premier Foods has pledged to reduce prices across more ranges as it passes on lower costs (Premier Foods/PA)
Mr Kipling cake firm Premier Foods has pledged to reduce prices across more ranges as it passes on lower costs.

Chief executive Alex Whitehouse confirmed the group will extend price cuts to ranges such as Loyd Grossman cooking sauces and Mr Kipling Bakewell slices over its fourth quarter to the end of March.

It comes after the company moved to start lowering prices of major branded products in the final three months of 2023, such as Batchelors Super Noodles and some Mr Kipling slices, after seeing falling cost inflation and thanks to efficiency efforts.

Premier – which also makes a raft of branded products such as Oxo, Bisto and Angel Delight – said this helped boost its performance in the quarter, with group sales up 14.4% in the three months to December 30.

Mr Whitehouse said: “The lower promotional price points we introduced in the third quarter have positively impacted performance while also helping consumer budgets go further.

“These lower prices will be extended to additional products such as Loyd Grossman cooking sauces and Mr Kipling Bakewell slices in quarter four.”

It offers further signs of an easing in food inflation after last year’s painful increases, which saw prices rise at the fastest pace for more than 45 years.

Official figures showed wider UK food price inflation fell back to 8% last month, down from 9.2% in November and the lowest rate since April 2022.

But there are some fears that attacks on shipping in the Red Sea could affect costs for food retailers if disruption continues.

Premier Foods said grocery sales lifted 11.9% in the Christmas quarter, with a 21.3% leap for its sweet treat ranges.

It saw strong demand for its festive ranges, such as Mr Kipling’s Best Ever Signature mince pies, while it said it sold 190 million mince pies overall – four million more than the previous year.

The group added that sales from new categories more than doubled in the quarter, with Ambrosia Porridge pots boosted by the launch of the new apple and blueberry flavour, while Angel Delight ice-cream was also a “standout performer”.

Premier confirmed it is on track with its recently upgraded profit outlook, having said in November that full-year trading profits are set to be around a tenth higher than last year.