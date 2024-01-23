Nationwide Building Society is latest major lender to cut mortgage rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nationwide Building Society is latest major lender to cut mortgage rates

By Press Association
Nationwide Building Society has announced it is slashing some mortgage rates (Mike Egerton/PA)
Britain’s biggest building society is slashing selected mortgage rates by up to 0.81 percentage points from Wednesday and introducing a new range of fixed and tracker rate products.

The changes were announced as another major lender said it is tweaking some of its mortgage rates upwards.

Nationwide Building Society’s products include a five-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.85% for new customers with a 40% deposit who are moving home. The deal has a £1,499 fee.

For first-time buyers, Nationwide’s new range includes a two-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.56% for people with a 15% deposit, also with a £1,499 fee.

Henry Jordan, director of home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “These latest changes mean we are now offering sub-4% rates for the first time in eight months.”

Many other lenders have slashed their mortgage rates as the new year has got under way – although sticky inflation and wider global uncertainties have prompted some experts to suggest that higher interest rates may be around for a while yet.

Nationwide’s announcement was made as Santander said it is making small increases to some of its products, having reduced some of its mortgage rates earlier this month.

A Santander spokesman said: “Santander continually reviews its rates based on a number of factors, such as wider market conditions including swap rates.

“We offer a range of competitive mortgage deals with five-year deals starting from 3.99% and two-year deals starting from 4.25%.”

Referring to Nationwide’s announcement, Riz Malik, founder and director of R3 mortgages, told website Newspage: “The last guest has finally joined the party and we are glad they have. However don’t expect these rates to be around for long given some of their competitors are already pricing upwards.”