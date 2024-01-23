European markets struggle for gains despite boost for Asia-focused stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European markets struggle for gains despite boost for Asia-focused stocks

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 struggles for gains (Aaron Chown/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 struggled for gains on Tuesday as a boost for Asia-focused stocks failed to keep the index in the green.

Financial firms Standard Chartered and Prudential, and mining giants Anglo American and Rio Tinto were among the biggest risers of the day.

It follows reports that authorities in China were considering a plan to help stimulate the economy and stabilise the stock market, helping give basic resources a boost.

The FTSE 100 was trading higher during the day, but slipped into the red by the time markets closed. It was 1.98 points lower, or 0.03%, to 7,485.73.

It was a slower session for top markets elsewhere in Europe, with Germany’s Dax closing 0.34% lower and France’s Cac 40 down 0.35%.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst for IG, said: “The past few sessions have seen the FTSE 100 pinned just below 7,500, as buyers and sellers fight hard to establish control.

“The urge to go dip-buying remains strong, but last week’s UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation figure continues to loom large as traders reprice expectations around the Bank of England’s next move.

“And without any artificial intelligence (AI) or tech stocks to lift it, the index finds itself unable to match recent gains in the US.”

Nevertheless, traders were in no better spirits over in the US, with the S&P 500 flat and Dow Jones down 0.5% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was down 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.266, and up about 0.1% against the euro to 1.1685.

The price of Brent crude oil surpassed the 80-dollar mark for the first time since late December on Tuesday, amid the second wave of joint US-UK action against Houthi rebels based in Yemen who have launched attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

An Everyman cinema
Boutique cinema chain Everyman has revealed stronger trading despite releases being impacted by writer and actor strikes (Everyman Media Group/PA)

In company news, the owner of Primark revealed that its sales increased over the all-important Christmas quarter, ticking up by about 2% on a like-for-like basis compared with the previous year.

Associated British Foods, which also owns sugar and grocery brands, said there had been strong demand for Primark’s Christmas ranges and had been benefiting from higher average selling prices. AB Foods share price was 0.75% higher at close.

It was a good session for Everyman’s share price, which moved higher after the upmarket cinema chain said its sales and earnings had improved over 2023.

The company said it had been slightly affected by writer and actor strikes over the second half of the year, which led to some film releases being delayed.

But it gave a cheery outlook on new releases set to boost visitors over 2024. Its share price climbed by 5.1%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, up 25.2p to 605.8p, Endeavour Mining, up 40p to 1,377p, Prudential, up 19.6p to 816p, Antofagasta, up 37.5p to 1,597p, and Entain, up 23p to 983p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, down 74p to 2,485p, Compass Group, down 56p to 2,109p, Unite Group, down 25p to 982p, Persimmon, down 35p to 1,450p, and Rolls-Royce, down 7.1p to 301.8p.