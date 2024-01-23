Hinkley Point C nuclear plant ‘could cost up to £35 billion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hinkley Point C nuclear plant ‘could cost up to £35 billion’

By Press Association
Work at Hinkley Point C (EDF)
Work at Hinkley Point C (EDF)

The final cost of the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, being built in Somerset, could be as much as £35 billion, according to the French firm developing it.

The start of electricity production had been scheduled for June 2027 – but the completion date could now be up to three years later, energy giant EDF said.

A re-evaluation of the schedule and cost estimates, which have been expressed in 2015 prices, suggests that one of the two planned reactors in Somerset could be ready in 2029.

Hinkley Point construction
The steel dome being lifted onto Hinkley Point C’s first reactor building (Ben Birchall/PA)

Another evaluation assumes it could be operational a year later, while a final scenario suggests adverse conditions could see that drag on until 2031, EDF warned.

The bill for completing the project is now estimated at between £31-34 billion in 2015 values.

The firm said if the risk of an additional 12-month delay – as imagined in the final scenario – did happen, it would result in an estimated additional cost of around £1 billion in 2015 values.

The updated estimate of £31-35 billion, could see costs reach £46 billion in today’s prices.

EDF is aiming for the plant to become a major source of decarbonised electricity supply for the UK, providing around 7% of national consumption.

In a note to Hinkley project staff, Stuart Crooks, managing director of Hinkley Point C (HPC), said: “Like other infrastructure projects, we have found civil construction slower than we hoped and faced inflation, labour and material shortages – on top of Covid and Brexit disruption.”

In December last year, building work on the multibillion-pound nuclear power station reached a major milestone, with the first reactor building being lifted into place.

EDF said the achievement ended the year on a high as the 14m-tall dome sat on top of the reactor building, which is 44 metres high.

It was said that around 10,000 workers and 3,500 British companies were involved in the building Hinkley Point C.