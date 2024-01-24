AGA advert banned over ‘lowest running cost’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AGA advert banned over ‘lowest running cost’ claim

By Press Association
An advert for AGA electric cookers has been banned over claims it had the lowest running costs of any similar range (Alamy/PA)
An advert for AGA electric cookers has been banned over claims it had the lowest running costs of any similar range.

The ad for the AGA eR7 Series on the agaliving.com website stated that the range offered the lowest running costs for any heat-storage cast-iron range cooker, as it was “fully programmable for the most efficient operation”.

However rival Everhot challenged the claim, arguing that it was misleading.

AGA acknowledged that their main competitor was Everhot but believed that their products were not directly comparable.

Unlike other AGA models, the electric range was designed to be switched off when not in use, unlike Everhot’s products which were recommended to remain on.

Therefore, because their products could be turned off when not in use, AGA believed they offered consumers the chance to achieve the lowest running costs.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) noted that the purpose of heat-storage range cookers differed from a standard oven, and that they were designed to store and distribute heat so that they could be left on all the time.

However it said consumers would expect the “lowest running cost” claim to refer to the cost of running the different functions of the cooker, and not a reference to the savings made over time.

The ASA assessed running cost data provided by AGA and Everhot, for its 110i model, finding that having only the hot plate on full power on the AGA eR7 cost 18p an hour to run, while the Everhot 110i hot plate and simmer plate on full power cost 6.6p per hour to run.

Aga sales
The ad for the AGA eR7 Series stated that the range offered the lowest running costs for any heat-storage cast-iron range cooker, as it was ‘fully programmable for the most efficient operation’ (AGA/PA)

The ASA said: “Even though the Everhot data also included the use of the simmering plate, we understood that the Everhot 110i model used less energy than the AGA eR7, and therefore considered that the Everhot model was more efficient in its energy use for the hotplate function.”

The data also showed that the hottest oven of the AGA eR7 cost 13.5p an hour to run, while the Everhot 110i cost 12.3p an hour.

The ASA said: “Again, we understood from the data that the Everhot was more efficient in its energy use for the hottest oven function.

“Because of that, we did not consider that the data demonstrated the AGA eR7 had the lowest running costs of any cast-iron heat-storage range cooker.”

The ASA also evaluated the running costs for both range cookers with all oven and hotplates having been left on continuously for seven days, finding that the AGA eR7 used 252 kWh and the Everhot 110i used 116.41 kWh.

In “Eco” mode over seven days, the ASA found that the the eR7 used 0.347 kWh an hour, less than the Everhot 110i model’s 0.531kWh, but said this did not in itself demonstrate it would have the lowest running costs as it would be used by consumers.

Furthermore, the ad did not include any information to help consumers compare the running costs with other heat-storage cast-iron range cookers, or direct them to where they could find it.

The ASA said: “As such, the ad did not allow consumers or competitors to verify the comparison and we concluded the ad breached the Code.”

It concluded: “Because the Everhot was more energy efficient when in use, we considered that the data supplied by AGA was not sufficient to substantiate the claim.

“Furthermore, we noted that AGA did not provide us with the running costs for any other cast-iron heat-storage range cookers.

“Because the claim was likely to be understood by consumers as a comparison with all other cast-iron ranges, and we only received evidence related to two models from Everhot, we considered that the data supplied was not sufficient to substantiate the claim.

“For those reasons, we considered the data was not sufficient to substantiate that the AGA eR7 had the lowest running costs of any heat-storage cast-iron range cooker, and concluded the ad was misleading.”