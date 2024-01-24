£300 yearly difference ‘between paying monthly and annually for motor insurance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

£300 yearly difference ‘between paying monthly and annually for motor insurance’

By Press Association
Motor insurance customers who buy cover monthly can end up paying hundreds of pounds more than those who pay for policies annually, Which? said (Ben Birchall/PA)
Motor insurance customers who buy cover monthly can end up paying hundreds of pounds more than those who pay for policies annually, Which? said (Ben Birchall/PA)

Motor insurance customers who buy cover monthly can end up paying hundreds of pounds more than those who pay for policies annually – and the gap appears to be growing in cash terms – according to research from Which?

The consumer group used data from comparison website Go.Compare to find the average difference between prices paid by annual and monthly customers between December 2018 and September 2023.

In September 2023, those paying monthly for an annual policy faced paying around £309 more on average over the year than those paying in one go, according to the research.

The average annual cost of monthly payments was £892, while the cost of paying annually in one go was £583.

In September 2022, the average gap was £251 (£738 for monthly payments versus £487 for paying annually).

In December 2018, the typical gap was £207 (£460 for paying annually versus £667 for paying monthly).

Younger motorists, who often pay the highest premiums, may be more likely to pay monthly, Which? said.

The consumer group said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should set out an action plan, including assessing how much it costs for firms to provide credit on premiums and naming and shaming those charging the highest rates.

The FCA should take action against any firms that are charging monthly customers excessive interest rates by June 2024, Which? urged.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Car insurance is a legal requirement for motorists – and yet those who can’t afford to pay in one go annually are often being penalised through unjustifiably high interest rates on their monthly repayments.

“That isn’t right – and it’s now up to the financial regulator to outline an action plan to tackle the unfair costs of paying monthly for insurance.

“The FCA must monitor the issue closely, publishing an analysis every six months of firms’ rates, naming and shaming the worst providers.

“The regulator should also assess how much it costs firms to provide premium credit and shouldn’t hesitate to take action against providers charging monthly customers excessive interest rates.”

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “Our members are acutely aware of the pressures many households are currently facing and the impact recent increases in premiums – due to significant cost pressures outside of their control – are having on motorists.

“Paying premiums by monthly instalments is one option motorists have to manage their budgets. Premium finance is one of a number of topics we continue to discuss with our members and the FCA when considering possible measures that could help customers best manage their insurance costs.

“More widely, we’re working with industry bodies such as the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and Thatcham Research to understand areas of shared concern between manufacturers and motor insurers, such as vehicle safety and security.”

Insurance is based on pricing the risk of claims being made and the costs of those claims, and ABI data indicates that for drivers aged 18 to 20 and 86 to 90, the frequency of claims and average cost of claims is higher, which can affect premiums.

Insurers use several factors when setting the price for motor insurance, including the type of vehicle, where it is kept and the driver.

In the third quarter of 2023, the average price of motor insurance was a record £561, an increase of 29% compared to the same time in 2022, according to recent figures from the ABI.

Specialist brokers may be able to help people who are finding it hard to get insurance. The British Insurance Brokers’ Association can help to put people in touch with a specialist broker.

An FCA spokesperson said: “We have already told firms they must ensure their products provide fair value, including for customers paying monthly. Where we see products that don’t offer fair value to consumers, we will take action.

“We also expect firms to continue to support customers in financial difficulty and reflect on whether they can do more to support people with lower financial resilience, in line with our guidance.”