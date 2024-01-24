Regulator to report on potential Royal Mail reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Regulator to report on potential Royal Mail reforms

By Press Association
Ofcom is expected to release the findings of its review into the universal service provided by Royal Mail (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ofcom is expected to release the findings of its review into the universal service provided by Royal Mail (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ofcom is set to release the findings of its review into the universal service provided by Royal Mail after calls from the firm to ditch Saturday letter deliveries.

The regulator is expected to publish a document outlining potential options for the future of the delivery company’s postal service on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that the review update is not likely to recommend specific proposals but will outline evidence from Royal Mail and potential options to change the service to more closely meet the needs of customers.

Currently, Royal Mail has an obligation to deliver letters six days a week to all 32 million addresses in the UK for the price of a stamp, no matter where the letters are going.

However, Royal Mail’s owner International Distributions Services (IDS) revealed at the end of 2022 that it had formally asked the Government to switch from a six-days-a-week letter delivery service to five, covering Monday to Friday, under its Universal Service agreement.

Royal Mail, which recorded a £419 million loss in its previous financial year, said the current service requirement is “simply not sustainable”.

The group said it would look to maintain a seven-day parcel delivery service.

Earlier this week, Downing Street has appeared to rule out allowing Royal Mail to scrap Saturday deliveries ahead of the review update.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously, Ofcom has a role here and is reviewing the future of Royal Mail.

“But the Prime Minister’s strong view is that Saturday deliveries provide flexibility and convenience that are important for businesses and particularly publishers and the Prime Minister would not countenance seeing Saturday deliveries scrapped.

“So I think we’ll see exactly what the outcomes are.

“But given the importance of these deliveries, particularly to businesses, it’s not something we would countenance.”

Ofcom does not have the power to scrap Saturday letter deliveries, with the six-days-a-week service being part of the universal service requirement stipulated by law under the Postal Services Act 2011.