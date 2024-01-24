EasyJet cuts end of year losses despite £40m hit from Hamas-Israel conflict By Press Association January 24 2024, 7:26am January 24 2024, 7:26am Share EasyJet cuts end of year losses despite £40m hit from Hamas-Israel conflict Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/business-environment/business/4875343/easyjet-cuts-end-of-year-losses-despite-40m-hit-from-hamas-israel-conflict/ Copy Link EasyJet said it reduced its losses in the final three months of 2023 despite suffering a £40 million hit from the Hamas-Israel conflict (David Parry/PA) EasyJet said it reduced its losses in the final three months of 2023 despite suffering a £40 million hit from the Hamas-Israel conflict. The airline recorded a loss before tax of £126 million between October and December last year, down from £133 million during the same period in 2022. Passenger numbers increased by 14% year-on-year. The airline said it suffered a “direct impact of £40 million” in the quarter due to the war between Israel and Hamas. This relates to the pause in flying to Israel and Jordan, alongside a softening of demand for trips to Egypt.