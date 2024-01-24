EasyJet cuts end of year losses despite £40m hit from Hamas-Israel conflict

EasyJet said it reduced its losses in the final three months of 2023 despite suffering a £40 million hit from the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The airline recorded a loss before tax of £126 million between October and December last year, down from £133 million during the same period in 2022.

Passenger numbers increased by 14% year-on-year.

The airline said it suffered a “direct impact of £40 million” in the quarter due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

This relates to the pause in flying to Israel and Jordan, alongside a softening of demand for trips to Egypt.