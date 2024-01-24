Abrdn confirms plans to cut around 500 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abrdn confirms plans to cut around 500 jobs

By Press Association
Shares in the firm fell by 1.7% on Wednesday morning (John Walton/PA)
Investment giant Abrdn will cut hundreds of jobs as it seeks to cut millions of pounds from its annual costs and make its business more profitable.

The firm said that it wanted to save around £150 million per year, and would cut back around 500 jobs as a result.

The “bulk of the savings will be in non-staff costs”, the Edinburgh-headquartered business said. But the job cuts will still reduce its workforce by approximately 10%.

Around £8 in every £10 that Abrdn will look to save will be in its investments arm, which in the six months to the end of December “continued to face structural headwinds”, the business said.

Money flowed out of the industry across the world, the firm added, as global politics made investors jittery.

The cost-cutting will include removing management layers, making outsourcing and technology more efficient, and much of the saving will come from support services.

It will cost the business around £150 million to carry out the cost-cutting and most of it will happen this year.

“Market conditions have remained challenging for our mix of business,” said chief executive Stephen Bird.

“The board and I are committed to taking these significant cost actions now to restore our core Investments business to a more acceptable level of profitability.”

“We exceeded our £75 million cost-reduction target for 2023 for Investments, but we recognise more needs to be done.

“After a root and branch review, we are now re-engineering and simplifying our business model to remove at least £150 million of costs – mostly from group functions and support services.”

Abrdn said that its assets under management and administration fell from £495.7 million in the middle of last year to £494.9 by the end of the year.

The statement from Abrdn confirms a Sky News report which was published on Tuesday. Shares fell 1.7% on Wednesday morning.